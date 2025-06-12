Ghanaian Cedi Maintains Stability Against Major Currencies

The Ghanaian cedi has demonstrated sustained stability in foreign exchange markets, trading at GH¢10.24 to the US dollar on Thursday, June 12, 2025, according to Bank of Ghana data.

The currency showed minimal fluctuation, with a narrow buying-selling spread of just GH¢0.01 against the dollar, reflecting reduced market volatility.

The cedi maintained similar stability against other major currencies, exchanging at GH¢13.88/13.89 against the British pound and GH¢11.77/11.78 against the euro. These rates mirror interbank averages from the previous day, indicating consistent performance over the past week.

Financial analysts attribute this stability to multiple factors including the central bank’s tightened monetary policy, increased foreign exchange inflows from remittances and cocoa exports, and improved fiscal discipline. The current trend marks a positive shift from earlier quarters when the cedi faced significant depreciation pressures from global economic challenges and strong domestic demand for foreign currency.

Economists suggest that prolonged currency stability could help moderate inflation and strengthen investor confidence in Ghana’s economic outlook. The Bank of Ghana continues to monitor the situation, with officials urging the public to consult authorized financial institutions for all foreign exchange transactions.