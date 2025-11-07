Ghanaian Businesses Losing Millions Through Manual Operations

Ghanaian businesses facing mounting operational expenses can reduce costs by up to 60 percent through digital transformation, according to technology firm Jogobu Limited.

Chief Executive Officer Blaise Kudatugu told corporate clients at a recent seminar in Accra that companies integrating technology into their operations typically cut expenses by at least 30 percent, with savings reaching 60 percent in procurement and stock control. The event brought together representatives from healthcare, logistics, ports, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors.

Kudatugu explained that hidden losses accumulate in many organizations through inefficient manual systems, particularly in inventory tracking and supply chain oversight. He said routine tasks like stocktaking, which consume several hours in traditional setups, can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes using Jogobu’s integrated platforms.

“When your data is real time and you know exactly what is in your stores, you avoid wastage, prevent losses and stop reordering items you already have,” Kudatugu stated during his presentation. He emphasized that lack of operational visibility drives unnecessary expenditure as businesses cannot trace existing assets.

Jogobu Company Limited, described as a wholly Ghanaian owned enterprise, provides technological and industrial solutions including information technology (IT) hardware and software, barcode labels and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems, laboratory supplies and equipment, mining and oil and gas tools, and safety protective products.

The firm’s software combines inventory management, asset tracking and staff identification tools accessible through computers or mobile devices. This gives managers constant oversight of goods movement and equipment usage across facilities.

Kudatugu highlighted that Jogobu builds and maintains its solutions locally, ensuring businesses receive prompt technical support calibrated to Ghana’s operational environment. “Our clients do not have to rely on foreign providers in different time zones. We understand how operations work here and support them accordingly,” he said.

The seminar encouraged participating companies to share implementation experiences and explore additional applications of digital systems. Kudatugu noted that technology adoption delivers varying benefits depending on organizational needs, ranging from direct cost savings to workflow improvements and structural efficiency gains.

He concluded that digital infrastructure now represents a strategic imperative rather than discretionary spending. “Technology is not an expense. It is a strategic investment. Companies that adopt it early build resilience. Those that delay absorb losses,” Kudatugu remarked.