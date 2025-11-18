Ghanaian Business Owners Voice Tax Concerns Despite Reforms

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Ghana are expressing mounting concerns about tax compliance burdens, even as the government implements reforms promised in the 2025 Budget to provide relief to businesses struggling with administrative pressures.

SMEs account for an estimated 92 percent of registered businesses in Ghana and contribute roughly 70 percent to the country’s gross domestic product. Despite this significant economic role, many entrepreneurs say the tax system remains challenging to navigate and feels disconnected from the support they receive.

Business owners cite multiple obstacles including the cost of filing tax returns, limited internal capacity to handle tax obligations, and the perception that government support does not match the taxes they pay. Many describe the current system as extractive rather than developmental.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson outlined several tax reforms in the 2025 Budget specifically targeting SME relief. Among the key measures was an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) registration threshold, designed to exempt many micro and small businesses from VAT obligations.

The mid-year fiscal policy review reaffirmed this commitment, promising a new VAT bill and a reduction in the effective VAT rate. The government also introduced the Modified Taxation System (MTS) for informal sector workers, under which eligible businesses pay a flat three percent tax on turnover.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) rolled out the modified taxation system on 1 July 2025, allowing informal workers and small business owners earning below certain thresholds to pay a flat quarterly rate or a small percentage of sales. Under the scheme, businesses with annual turnover below GH₵20,000 pay fixed quarterly payments of GH₵25 to GH₵45, while those earning between GH₵20,000 and GH₵500,000 pay three percent of turnover.

The GRA describes the system as a way to simplify payments and expand the tax base. However, many business owners say the administrative burden of compliance remains heavy, particularly for those who were previously outside formal tax structures.

Tax analysts note that while some measures like raising the VAT threshold help certain SMEs, the reforms may not go far enough. A substantial portion of Ghana’s SME sector operates informally, and the GRA has acknowledged that tax compliance remains weak, with SME and personal income tax compliance rates below 30 percent.

Central to SME frustration is a trust gap between businesses and government. Many entrepreneurs say they do not see visible returns on their tax contributions through improved infrastructure, reliable power, or better public services. This perceived under-delivery fuels reluctance to fully embrace compliance.

As part of its fiscal strategy, the Ministry of Finance has committed to a tax education campaign for SMEs, aiming to improve taxpayer awareness, reduce fear of audit or non-compliance, and strengthen relationships between the state and business owners.

Some economists argue that while the reforms move in the right direction, implementation will determine their success. Merely passing tax laws is insufficient. For SMEs to benefit fully, the government needs to streamline registration processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and deliver tangible service improvements.

Others warn that if SMEs continue feeling overburdened, there may be long-term consequences for domestic investment, job creation, and economic resilience. Given the sector’s importance to Ghana’s economy, any misalignment between policy and practice could undermine broader recovery goals.

SMEs remain the backbone of Ghana’s economy, yet many continue facing significant strain. The 2025 Budget introduced tax reforms with potential to ease some burdens, but for numerous small business owners, the reality remains difficult. Bridging the divide between policy promises and lived experience will require sustained engagement, transparency, and clear demonstration that tax contributions translate into tangible national development.