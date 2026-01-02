Ghanaian Boxers Lose Continental Titles in Tanzania

Two Ghanaian boxers suffered defeats on New Year’s Eve in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as both failed to retain their respective World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa titles in bouts held at Viwanja vya Posta.

Haruna Osumanu, known as Saabo, lost his WBO Africa heavyweight title to Tanzania’s Frank Shagembe via third round technical knockout after the Ghanaian could not continue due to a hand injury. The stoppage marked an abrupt end to Osumanu’s title reign in what was his first defense attempt on Tanzanian soil.

In a separate bout on the same card, former WBO Africa super middleweight champion Emmanuel Martey failed to capture the light heavyweight title, losing a unanimous decision to South Africa’s Asemahle Wellem. Three judges scored the contest 99 to 91, 99 to 91, and 98 to 92, all in favor of Wellem, who claimed the WBO Africa light heavyweight championship.

The double defeat represents a difficult night for Ghanaian boxing, particularly coming on the heels of what had been a promising year for the West African nation’s fighters on the continental stage. Osumanu had previously defended his heavyweight title successfully in Ghana earlier in 2025, stopping Nigerian Idris Afinni in the seventh round at Dansoman in January.

For Shagembe, the victory continues an unbeaten streak and elevates his profile in the African heavyweight division. The Tanzanian boxer has built his record fighting primarily on home soil under the promotional banner of Mafia Boxing Promotions, which has become increasingly active in staging international title fights in Dar es Salaam.

Wellem’s victory adds another continental title to his growing resume. The South African boxer, nicknamed The Predator, has fought multiple times in Tanzania despite controversies with Boxing South Africa over obtaining proper clearances. His move up from super middleweight to light heavyweight proved successful against Martey, as the judges favored his performance across all three scorecards.

The losses highlight ongoing challenges for Ghanaian professional boxing, which has faced domestic disruption due to administrative issues with the Ghana Boxing Authority. Many Ghanaian fighters have been forced to seek opportunities abroad, with Tanzania emerging as a frequent destination for continental title fights. The National Sports Authority suspended Ghana Professional Boxing operations earlier in 2025, leading to the dissolution of the Ghana Boxing Authority board and installation of an Interim Management Committee.

For Osumanu, the hand injury stoppage raises questions about his immediate future in the heavyweight division. Hand injuries can require extended recovery periods, potentially sidelining fighters for months. At 44 years old, Osumanu faces a critical decision point regarding whether to pursue a rematch or reassess his career trajectory.

Martey’s unsuccessful bid to capture a second continental title in a different weight class demonstrates the difficulty of competing effectively across divisions. The Ghanaian had previously held the WBO Africa super middleweight title before attempting the move to light heavyweight, where the additional weight and power of opponents presents new challenges.

The New Year’s Eve boxing card in Dar es Salaam continues a trend of East African nations, particularly Tanzania, emerging as significant hubs for African boxing. Viwanja vya Posta has hosted numerous WBO Africa title fights throughout 2025, with local promoters securing sanctioning for high-profile international matchups that attract fighters from across the continent.

Both Ghanaian boxers will need to regroup and consider their next steps following the Tanzania defeats. For the broader Ghanaian boxing community, the results underscore the need to resolve domestic administrative issues and create more opportunities for fighters to compete and prepare at home rather than constantly traveling abroad for meaningful contests.