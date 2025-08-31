Ghanaian Boxers Eye Continental Titles as Cabic Stable Gains Momentum

Four rising fighters from Ivan Bruce Cudjoe’s Cabic Management & Promotions are setting their sights on major championship belts after recent impressive performances in the ring.

The quartet, comprising Emmanuel Mankattah, Kofi Dana, Emmanuel Quaye, and Michael Darko, outlined their ambitious plans during interviews on The Big Fight Night television program. Each boxer expressed confidence in their ability to secure bigger titles and represent Ghana on the international stage.

Mankattah, who holds the UBO Africa Super Featherweight title, has already issued a challenge to fellow Ghanaian Wasiru Mohammed. The fighter, known for his calculated approach in the ring, demonstrated his prowess during the recent Bishop Boxing Promotions event where he delivered a commanding performance.

Dana, the current UBO Welterweight Champion from northern Ghana, spoke candidly about his journey in professional boxing. The fighter acknowledged early struggles but emphasized his transformation and growing confidence. He has now challenged multiple domestic opponents, including two boxers from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Veteran campaigner Quaye, who holds the West African Super Welterweight title, is looking beyond Ghana’s borders. The experienced fighter expressed interest in continental matchups as he pursues his ultimate goal of world championship glory. Under the guidance of Coach Asare, Quaye believes he is prepared for elite-level competition.

Darko, nicknamed “The Chorkor Dynamite,” claims potential opponents are avoiding confrontations with him. His next target appears to be Mustapha Kamoko, son of former popular boxer Bukom Banku, in what promises to be an intriguing generational clash.

Matchmaker Sam Nana Gold praised the dedication and discipline of the Cabic stable, describing the fighters as a committed new generation capable of bringing honors to both themselves and Ghana. The promotional team is planning events for October and December at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman, featuring all four boxers.

The growing confidence of these fighters reflects Ghana’s continuing boxing tradition, with each athlete positioning themselves for potential breakthrough moments on the continental and international stages.