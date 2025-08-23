Ghanaian Boxer Michael Darko Challenges Mustapha Kamoko to September Bout

Ghanaian middleweight boxer Michael Darko has openly challenged Mustapha Kamoko to a bout on the Ayitey Powers Boxing Promotions bill, setting the stage for a high-stakes local showdown.

The fight is scheduled for September 27 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Darko, who holds a record of 7-3-0 and is managed by Cabic Management, publicly called out Kamoko, the son of celebrated boxer Bukom Banku, to determine the best in the division. He questioned the resilience of other boxers and directly dared Kamoko to accept the challenge.

Kamoko, with a record of 8-1-0, accepted the challenge. The two fighters formally signed the agreement at a public event in Jamestown last Friday, finalizing their upcoming contest.

The event, sponsored by Kasapreko, will be headlined by former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe. Other featured bouts include a tough encounter between Africanus Neequaye and Daniel Quaye.