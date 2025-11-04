Ghanaian Association of Baltimore Donates Essential Supplies to Five Orphanages in Ga West Municipality

In a heartwarming act of generosity, the Ghanaian Association of Baltimore (GAB), a U.S.-based Ghanaian community group, has donated an assortment of essential supplies — including clothing, footwear, books, stationery, medical supplies, and weight scales — to five orphanages within the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The beneficiary institutions are Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home, Chance for Children, Haven of Hope Residential Home, Rafiki Village, and Apam Orphanage and Foster Home.

Speaking during the presentation, Vida Yankee, organizer of GAB, said the initiative forms part of the association’s annual outreach program aimed at giving back to communities in Ghana.

“We are Ghanaians living in Maryland, United States, and we have taken it upon ourselves to help one another and support our communities,” Yankee said. “Each year, we choose a region in Ghana to extend help to. This year, we decided to support orphanages in the Greater Accra Region.”

Yankee emphasized that the donated items were in excellent condition and included clothing her own children wear in the United States.

“These are not discarded or worn-out items,” she added. “They are things we value, but we believe the children here need them even more. We want them to know that they are loved and that people care about their future.”

She was accompanied by Bless Oppong Nyinah and Patrick Marfo Sammy, both members of GAB, as well as the association’s local representative in Ghana, Justice Sikapa.

Marfo Sammy explained that the association rotates its donations across regions each year, recalling that the Northern Region benefited in previous years.

“If we have the strength and resources today, we should extend a helping hand to these vulnerable children,” he said. “Who knows? We might be supporting a future surgeon, teacher, or leader.”

Receiving the items on behalf of all beneficiary homes, Stephen Kuwaye, supervisor at Haven of Hope Residential Home, expressed profound gratitude to GAB and all who contributed to the gesture.

“We are deeply touched by this act of kindness,” Kuwaye said. “Caring for these children is a huge responsibility. We spend close to GH₵25,000 a month on food alone, not to mention education, healthcare, and other needs.”

He appealed to government agencies, corporate organizations, and individuals to continue supporting orphanages across the country, noting that many children are adopted into the homes from birth and rely entirely on external support for their upkeep.

Yankee concluded the event with an assurance that the association will continue to maintain contact with the orphanages and explore more sustainable ways to support the children’s growth and education.

“Among these children are future doctors, presidents, lawyers, and business leaders,” she said. “It’s our duty to nurture their potential and help shape their dreams.”

Editor’s Note:

The Ghanaian Association of Baltimore (GAB) is a nonpartisan, nonreligious organization comprising Ghanaians living in Maryland, USA. The group’s mission is to foster unity among Ghanaians abroad while contributing to the development of communities in Ghana through charitable initiatives.

By [Kingsley Asiedu]

Accra, Ghana — (3rd November, 2025)