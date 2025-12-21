Ghanaian Artist Creates Monumental Kente Work on Transatlantic Slavery

Ghanaian multidisciplinary artist Seyram Agbleze has unveiled a large scale Kente artwork titled Kente Souls addressing the history of transatlantic slavery, created with support from the Love for Humanity Initiative and traditional Kente weavers.

The artwork features woven human figures representing enslaved victims of the transatlantic slave trade, set against a background evoking the slave ships that transported them across the Atlantic. Agbleze uses Kente symbolically to highlight Africa’s cultural heritage and the skills enslaved people carried to the Americas, according to information about the work.

The human figure motif references the artist’s earlier work, Sankofa Reflections, created in 2023 during his residency as the first recipient of the MIASA Art Fellowship from the Merian Institute for Advanced Studies in Africa. That fellowship received support from the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research.

Agbleze operates from Accra and Ho in Ghana, working across multiple artistic disciplines. His practice employs figurative collages inspired by traditional African textiles including Asafo flags and Kente. He studied at Central University College and has produced several notable works exploring African identity, indigenous knowledge systems, and historical narratives.

His previous projects include A Forgotten People, which commemorates African leaders who lost their lives attempting to end the slave trade, and Still Here, a body of work examining contemporary migration and exploitation linked to historical slavery. Both projects combined artworks with documentary films shot in Ghana.

The artist authored Journey of West African Textile Traditions in 2020, examining the role of textiles in African identity and cultural expression. He has received recognition including the Thetis Blacker Award from Temenos Academy in London, an institution whose patron is King Charles III.

Agbleze’s work emphasizes learning from history to avoid repeating past atrocities. The transatlantic slave trade resulted in millions of African deaths and continues to impact communities today through ongoing inequalities and displacement.

The Love for Humanity Initiative, which supported the Kente Souls project, operates as a community development organization in Ghana. The artwork represents a collaboration between contemporary artistic expression and traditional Kente weaving techniques passed down through generations.

Kente cloth originated among the Akan people of Ghana and carries deep cultural significance through its colors, patterns, and symbolic meanings. Each design traditionally communicates specific messages about values, historical events, or social status within Ghanaian communities.