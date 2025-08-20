Ghanaian Artist Asumadu Signs with Hometown Records and Events

A fresh wave of excitement is sweeping through Ghana’s music industry as rapper and DJ Asumadu officially joins Hometown Records and Events.

The multi-talented artist, formerly known as Young So, brings a unique blend of lyrical skill and turntable expertise to the growing label.

Asumadu first captured public attention with his breakout single “T3nt3l3but33l3” featuring Keche, which quickly became a street anthem. His ability to weave socially conscious messages into commercially successful tracks has earned him a dedicated following. Over the years, he has collaborated with established acts like Gallaxy and Ahkan, consistently delivering music that resonates with diverse audiences.

The artist’s rebranding from Young So to Asumadu reflects his artistic evolution and deeper connection to his roots. This transformation has positioned him as one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents, capable of both commanding the microphone and moving crowds as a DJ.

Hometown Records sees tremendous potential in Asumadu’s versatile talent. Label representatives expressed enthusiasm about supporting his creative vision and expanding his reach both within Ghana and internationally. This partnership comes at a time when Ghana’s music scene is gaining global recognition, and artists like Asumadu are at the forefront of this cultural movement.

Fans can anticipate new releases and dynamic performances as Asumadu begins this new chapter. His journey from emerging artist to established performer demonstrates the growing opportunities within Ghana’s creative economy. With institutional backing now in place, his musical trajectory appears poised for even greater heights.