Ghanaian Appointed To UN Register Of Conventional Arms (UNROCA), Makes History

Source: Samuel M. Obuobi

Ghana has recorded a significant milestone on the international stage as Samuel Williams Yeboah becomes the first Ghanaian appointed to the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA).

Mr. Yeboah, who also serves as President of the Global Arms Control Advocates (GACA), played a key role in shaping the Group’s final report, which is expected to influence global policy on arms trade transparency and accountability.

Established in 1991, UNROCA is a flagship initiative of the United Nations aimed at preventing the destabilizing accumulation of weapons and fostering trust among nations. Member states are required to report annually on their imports and exports of major conventional weapons, including battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, and missiles or missile systems.

The register promotes international peace and security by encouraging openness and data sharing, and by reducing the risk of arms races and regional conflicts.

Pioneering Contribution

Mr. Yeboah’s appointment to the GGE is being hailed as a landmark achievement for Ghana and the wider African continent, emphasizing Africa’s increasing role in shaping international peace and disarmament discussions.

In a message of congratulations, international colleagues commended Mr. Yeboah’s contribution, on successfully contributing to the final report as a member of the Group of Governmental Experts on the UN Register of Conventional Arms. Your expertise, dedication, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in shaping the report’s outcomes. Your work will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on global arms control and transparency.”

As President of GACA, Mr. Yeboah has long championed responsible arms management and holistic security strategies, positioning himself as a key advocate for peace, especially in vulnerable and conflict-prone regions.

A Victory for Ghana and Africa

This historic appointment underscores Ghana’s commitment to global peacebuilding and multilateral cooperation. It also highlights Africa’s emerging leadership in disarmament and arms control efforts at the highest levels of international governance.

The final report produced by the GGE is expected to guide UN member states in strengthening their compliance with UNROCA’s reporting mechanisms and to enhance collaborative global efforts toward disarmament, transparency, and peace.

About UNROCA:

Created by the UN General Assembly in 1991, the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms promotes transparency in arms transfers and builds confidence among states to support international peace and security.

About GACA:

The Global Arms Control Advocates is an international non-governmental organization working to promote responsible arms control, conflict prevention, and sustainable peace worldwide.

This appointment marks a proud moment for Ghana and Africa, reflecting the growing influence of African voices in shaping a safer, more transparent global order.