Ghanaian-American Teen Awinongya Earns First Elite International Boxing Medal

Joseph Awinongya Jr., the 18-year-old American heavyweight prospect of Ghanaian descent, has claimed the first elite international medal of his career after finishing on the podium at the 77th International Strandja Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, which concluded on March 2, 2026.

Awinongya’s bronze medal podium finish in Bulgaria marks the first elite international medal of his Olympic-style boxing career, coming in his debut season on the United States of America Boxing (USA Boxing) Elite High Performance Team.

Competing in the 90-kilogram division, Awinongya won his semifinal place with a unanimous 5-0 decision over Kazakhstan’s Daulet Tulemissov before facing Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev, a 2025 World Boxing Championships gold medalist and Paris 2024 Olympic quarterfinalist, in the last-four stage. He lost that bout 5-0 but secured a bronze medal finish, placing him among the top four heavyweights in one of boxing’s most storied amateur tournaments.

Awinongya, who trains under his father and coach Joseph Awinongya Sr., a former Ghanaian professional cruiserweight who fought out of Ashaiman, described the result as a stepping stone. He said he was glad to have climbed the podium and thanked all who have supported him, adding that facing the world’s best at elite level was a learning experience he would build on.

Now 18 years old, Awinongya carries a reported amateur record of 165 wins and 10 losses and holds 26 national amateur titles, with boxing’s leading promoters already making approaches to both father and son about a potential professional transition.

He hails from Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, and has spoken openly about his pride in his Ghanaian roots, saying he wants to help his family and his people while creating generational wealth through the sport.

Awinongya now faces a significant personal decision: whether to pursue a gold medal for the United States at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games or turn professional with the ambition of breaking Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest heavyweight world champion in history. Either path, he says, runs through 2028.