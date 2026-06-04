Ghanaian-American Jailed 17 Years In US$38 Million Fraud

A federal court in Florida has sentenced Ghanaian-American Kelvin Owusu Nkwantabisa to 17 years for leading a $38 million email fraud network that targeted businesses worldwide.

Prosecutors said Nkwantabisa, 33, who used the aliases Kevin Brown and KO, ran the United States arm of a transnational Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme. The operation stole more than $38 million from companies and individuals across America and abroad.

Court documents show the network broke into victims’ email accounts and quietly tracked messages about pending business payments. The fraudsters then posed as trusted partners and rerouted those funds into accounts they controlled. Investigators traced how the group moved the stolen money through layers of accounts and shell companies to hide its origin and dodge detection.

Nkwantabisa coordinated overseas accomplices, ordered the setup of bank accounts in several states, monitored incoming transfers, and instructed others on laundering the proceeds, prosecutors said. Those losses earned him the heaviest term in the case.

The court also sentenced three other network members. Leshea Moore, 29, of Georgia, received more than 11 years after admitting she created shell companies, opened fraudulent accounts, and helped move stolen cash. John Jouissance, 33, of Ohio, drew four years after pleading guilty to building shell companies and accounts that absorbed illicit funds. Justice Amoh, 37, of New York, who used the alias Samuel Andrews, got three years for opening accounts under false identities and processing fraudulent transactions on Nkwantabisa’s orders.

United States Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said the defendants exploited legitimate business relationships and stolen trust to divert millions and bury the proceeds. He warned that the convictions send a clear message to anyone who abuses the American financial system to enable fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Fort Lauderdale led the investigation, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida prosecuted the case.

BEC schemes continue to drain billions of dollars from businesses and individuals every year, and the sentencing reflects a wider push by American authorities against online financial crime.