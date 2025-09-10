Ghanaian Agtech Startups Pitch Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions

UK-backed innovation challenge spotlights nine companies tackling food security through climate-smart technology and waste management solutions

Nine Ghanaian agricultural technology startups showcased breakthrough innovations addressing critical food security challenges during the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Grand Challenge Pitch Day, with a waste-to-feed conversion company emerging as the audience favorite.

AgriMercarb, which operates community-based black soldier fly facilities across Ghana to convert organic waste into animal feed and fertilizer, won the People’s Choice Award during the September competition designed to accelerate commercialization of agricultural innovations.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office sponsored the event through its Sankore Programme, which strengthens innovation systems in Ghana and Nigeria as part of broader science and technology partnership initiatives between the countries.

AgriMercarb produces protein meals from black soldier fly larvae fed on locally sourced organic waste, addressing both waste management challenges and the rising cost of animal feed that threatens Ghana’s aquaculture and livestock sectors.

The winning company, supported by the Kosmos Innovation Center, represents a growing trend toward circular economy solutions in Ghanaian agriculture, where black soldier fly larvae convert organic waste into high-quality protein alternative to expensive fishmeal and soybean-based feeds.

Other participating startups demonstrated diverse technological approaches to agricultural challenges, including solar-powered crop threshers, automated cashew collection machines, and climate-smart mushroom farming models that address both environmental sustainability and food production efficiency.

The innovation challenge follows workshops held in March 2025 that equipped entrepreneurs with business development tools and market entry strategies. Adjoba Kyiamah, UKGCC Executive Director, described the pitch day as advancing a structured process to identify and scale high-potential agricultural innovations.

The Grand Challenge operates as a structured competition where innovators develop technological, social, or financial solutions to address key challenges in agriculture and energy, involving collaboration with ministerial delegates, industry experts, and academic institutions.

A panel of distinguished judges evaluated presentations based on innovation potential, market viability, and scalability across West Africa. The judging panel included Victoria Ofosua Ameyaw from Ghana’s Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation, Terry Mante from Impact Investing Ghana, and Johnson Singir from the FCDO.

“I was inspired witnessing the ingenuity, passion, and bold ideas of Ghana’s changemakers,” noted Singir, emphasizing how the innovations address both local challenges and global solutions while strengthening Ghana’s innovation ecosystem.

The participating companies included Wobil Technologies, Agriease Ltd, Castor Care Ghana Limited, Delimush, EHB Limited, Kodu Technology, Aerodry Technologies, and Eastern Freshaura, representing various segments of Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Two additional companies, Miss Ashley Ventures and Pakar Laboratories LLC, received opportunities to present despite not reaching the final nine, demonstrating the program’s commitment to supporting emerging innovations across the startup ecosystem.

As its prize, AgriMercarb will be featured on Joy Business Van, a television series highlighting Ghanaian businesses and entrepreneurs, providing additional visibility for its waste-to-feed conversion technology.

The Grand Challenge Programme addresses critical gaps in Ghana’s agricultural sector, where traditional farming methods face increasing pressure from climate change, population growth, and rising input costs that threaten food security across the region.

Ghana’s government has identified black soldier fly technology as a priority solution for organic waste management, with officials assuring support for adoption and scaling of the technology across multiple sectors.

The UK’s continued investment in Ghana’s innovation ecosystem through the Sankore Programme reflects broader diplomatic and economic partnerships aimed at strengthening science, technology, and innovation capabilities while supporting commercial development of breakthrough solutions.

Results for Development partnered with FCDO to implement the Grand Challenge, bringing international expertise in innovation programming to support Ghanaian entrepreneurs developing solutions with regional and global market potential.

The success of the pitch day demonstrates growing confidence in Ghana’s agricultural technology sector, with investors and development partners increasingly recognizing the country’s potential as a regional innovation hub for sustainable agriculture solutions.