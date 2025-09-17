Ghanaian Actress Demands Action Against Foreign Telenovela Takeover

Prominent Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has issued a stark warning that the overwhelming presence of Twi-dubbed foreign soap operas on local television networks is systematically dismantling Ghana’s film industry and threatening thousands of creative jobs.

Speaking at the National Film Authority’s inaugural National Film Dialogue at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, Ankomah delivered pointed criticism of broadcasting practices that she argues prioritize cheap foreign content over homegrown productions, creating an unsustainable environment for local filmmakers.

The actress highlighted the pervasive nature of telenovela programming, describing a broadcasting landscape where foreign soap operas dominate airtime across multiple time slots. Her concerns echo broader industry anxieties about Ghana’s cultural sovereignty in an increasingly globalized entertainment market.

“The constant presence of these programs is fundamentally altering our media landscape,” Ankomah stated, pointing to what she characterizes as a systematic displacement of Ghanaian creative content. Her observations reflect a growing tension between cost-effective programming solutions and support for domestic cultural production.

The economic implications of this programming shift extend beyond simple scheduling decisions. Ankomah argued that while Ghanaian filmmakers contribute significantly to employment generation and economic value creation, local productions consistently receive minimal support from broadcasters when competing for advertising revenue and sponsorship opportunities.

Her critique targets what she perceives as a structural bias within Ghana’s television industry, where foreign productions reportedly receive preferential treatment in marketing and financial backing. This disparity, she suggests, creates an uneven playing field that systematically disadvantages local content creators.

The timing of Ankomah’s intervention appears strategically significant, coming during the National Film Authority’s first major industry dialogue aimed at addressing challenges facing Ghana’s creative sector. The concerns she raised align with similar warnings from other industry figures, including musician Rex Omar, who previously criticized the growing trend of foreign telenovelas with Twi translations as detrimental to local talent recognition.

Industry observers note that this debate reflects broader questions about cultural policy and media regulation across West Africa. Kenya’s recent proposal to implement a 50% tax on foreign content aired by local television stations demonstrates how governments are grappling with similar challenges to domestic cultural production.

Ankomah’s call for government intervention highlights the complex relationship between market forces and cultural preservation in Ghana’s media landscape. She advocates for stronger policy frameworks that would mandate increased visibility for local content, suggesting that regulatory intervention may be necessary to protect Ghana’s creative industries.

The actress’s concerns come amid broader discussions about the sustainability of Ghana’s film industry, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years including funding constraints, distribution difficulties, and competition from better-resourced international productions.

Her appeal for policy intervention reflects growing recognition among industry stakeholders that market mechanisms alone may be insufficient to maintain viable domestic film production in Ghana. The debate raises fundamental questions about the role of government in protecting cultural industries while maintaining competitive broadcasting markets.

The National Film Dialogue venue provided an appropriate platform for these concerns, bringing together filmmakers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to examine challenges facing Ghana’s creative sector. Ankomah’s intervention adds celebrity advocacy to ongoing discussions about the future direction of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

For Ghana’s creative community, the telenovela controversy represents more than scheduling disputes—it symbolizes broader questions about cultural identity, economic sustainability, and the role of domestic content in maintaining vibrant national media landscapes.

