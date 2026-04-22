GhanaFest Europe 2026 Set for Amsterdam in September

The second edition of GhanaFest Europe has been officially launched in Accra, with organisers targeting the World Trade Centre Amsterdam as the venue for a three-day trade and cultural expo designed to deepen economic ties between Ghana and the Netherlands.

The event, scheduled for September 10 to 12, 2026, will run under the theme “Value Addition and Sustainable Partnerships: Shaping the Future of Ghana-Netherlands Trade.” It is organised by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) in partnership with RAM Media Concepts, the same firm that staged the inaugural edition in The Hague in December 2025.

Frederick Adu Amoakoh, Operations Manager of the GNCCI, described the Expo as a strategic platform to position Ghanaian products within the European market, using the Netherlands as an entry point into the wider European Union. He said participation would be restricted to export-ready companies capable of meeting international standards and fulfilling large-scale orders, adding that the focus would include textiles, garments, and artefacts targeting both the Ghanaian diaspora and international buyers.

“This forms part of broader efforts to diversify Ghana’s export base beyond traditional commodities and enhance the global competitiveness of locally manufactured goods,” he said.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the Expo would serve as a convergence point for trade, tourism, culture, and investment. He described the choice of the Netherlands as strategic, citing the country’s role as a gateway to the European Union and the strong presence of the Ghanaian diaspora. He said tourism exposure at events of this kind frequently translates into measurable increases in international demand for Ghanaian products and experiences.

Charles Opoku Mensah, representing the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said the initiative would be especially valuable to sectors including value addition, agribusiness, manufacturing, and the creative economy. He pointed to Ghana’s stable macroeconomic environment and investor-friendly policies as factors that continue to make the country attractive to global capital, and encouraged businesses to present investment-ready projects at the event.