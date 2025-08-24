Ghana Would Prosper Without Cocoa Board, Policy Expert Claims

Ghana’s economy would improve significantly if the country abolished its cocoa regulatory authority, according to a leading policy analyst who argues the institution has become a costly burden rather than a benefit to farmers.

Kofi Bentil, Vice-President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, contends that dismantling the Ghana Cocoa Board would unleash better outcomes for both cocoa producers and the national economy. He believes farmers could organize more effectively without the regulatory oversight that currently governs their operations.

“If we collapse COCOBOD today, Ghana’s economy will be better, and farmers will be better. They can organise themselves,” Bentil declared during Saturday’s edition of JoyNews’ Newsfile program.

The policy expert argues that COCOBOD has evolved into an expensive bureaucracy that diverts resources away from the farmers whose labor drives the cocoa sector. He suggests the current system primarily benefits urban elites who capture cocoa revenues while smallholder farmers struggle with poverty.

Removing the regulatory body would eliminate bureaucratic layers and grant farmers direct market access and financing opportunities, according to Bentil’s analysis. This restructuring could potentially transform how Ghana’s crucial export commodity reaches international markets.

His critique taps into persistent concerns about COCOBOD’s operational efficiency and cost structure. The institution faces ongoing scrutiny over substantial administrative expenses, mounting debt obligations, and questions about whether its programs meaningfully improve farmer conditions.

Rather than pursuing incremental reforms, Bentil advocates for complete institutional dissolution. He maintains that COCOBOD no longer serves its original mandate and has become obsolete in the modern agricultural landscape.

“The institution has outlived its usefulness,” he emphasized, suggesting that the regulatory framework established decades ago fails to meet contemporary challenges facing Ghana’s cocoa industry.

The comments arrive during a particularly challenging period for Ghana’s cocoa sector. Production difficulties and volatile global pricing continue pressuring an industry that remains central to the country’s economic stability.

Bentil’s position revives longstanding debates about agricultural policy and state intervention in commodity markets. His call for radical restructuring contrasts sharply with conventional approaches that typically focus on reforming existing institutions rather than eliminating them entirely.

The discussion reflects broader questions about how developing economies can best support agricultural sectors while maximizing benefits for both producers and national development goals.