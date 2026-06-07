Ghana Wins Budget Battles by Localising Official Data

Ghana persuaded politicians to fund official statistics by giving them district level data about their own constituencies, a model drawing attention across Africa.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu made that case at the African Regional Forum on Statistical Use in Parliament, part of the 2026 Global Data Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, where delegates examined how statistical offices across the continent can build political and financial backing at a time when their budgets are shrinking.

The funding problem is real. Statistical offices across Africa are under pressure to deliver more complex data on development goals, climate, employment, and gender equality even as governments tighten what they spend on measuring those same problems.

Ghana’s answer was to stop leading with national figures and start giving individual lawmakers numbers about the people who elected them. Constituency level profiles covering poverty rates, school enrollment, maternal mortality, and flood exposure replaced generic national reports as the primary tool for parliamentary engagement.

That shift took shape through the Data for Accountability Project, a 2019 initiative linking the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) with Parliament of Ghana, the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), and the Hewlett Foundation. Members of parliament used the profiles to back budget requests and oversee development programmes with evidence rather than assertion.

The GSS has since published multidimensional poverty reports covering all 261 districts in Ghana, giving policymakers a map of need at the local level rather than a single national average.

“We decided to make data so helpful that no one could ignore it,” Iddrisu told delegates.

The service has also built StatsBank, a digital platform carrying more than 350 indicators retrievable from mobile phones and computers, moving statistical access away from annual publications toward retrieval on demand.

A parallel project pairs the GSS with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to digitise Ghana’s parliamentary Hansards using artificial intelligence and machine learning, a step expected to make decades of legislative records searchable for policy research.

Iddrisu argued that the path to sustained funding runs through political utility rather than technical achievement alone. Showing a lawmaker that data speaks directly to the communities they represent is a stronger argument than any technical briefing, he said.