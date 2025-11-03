Ghana Will Not Burn – Bishop Tackie-Yarboi Declares

The Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International (VBCI), Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, has urged prophets and religious leaders across Ghana to use their calling to uplift and build the nation rather than sow fear and despair through negative prophecies.

Speaking at the Church’s 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service held at the Black Star Square on Sunday, November 2, 2025, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi emphasized that the role of the prophetic ministry must be redemptive and solution-oriented. He warned that the growing trend of doom prophecies threatens national morale and the Church’s spiritual credibility.

“I am not opposed to the prophetic; I like it. But it must serve as a problem-solving tool,” he declared. “The Bible says prophecies are meant to edify, exhort, and give direction. What we hear today is ‘you will die’ and ‘Ghana will burn.’ But I say Ghana will not burn; God will help us.”

Preaching on the theme “Thy Will Be Done on Earth,” with a reference from Matthew 6:10, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi reminded Christians that their divine mandate is to bring heaven’s order and peace to the earth. He said the Church is called to transform society by addressing its challenges rather than lamenting over them.

“There are no problems in heaven; Jesus came so the earth could mirror heaven. The Church is the salt of the earth—when there is crisis, it must rise to solve it,” he said.

Government Commends VBCI’s Nation-Building Role

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mr. Julius Debrah, who was the Special Guest of Honour, praised VBCI for its consistent efforts in raising responsible citizens and empowering entrepreneurs. He described the Church as one with a “unique focus” that extends beyond the pulpit to national development.

“If you belong to a church whose leader is thinking this way, you must count yourself blessed,” he said. “On behalf of the President, I assure you that government is ready to partner with you in achieving your noble objectives.”

Mr. Debrah encouraged the Church to establish a business development desk to support members with entrepreneurial ambitions. “When the need for support arises, we at the Jubilee House will be ready to lend a hand,” he promised.

Presidential Envoy Lauds 40 Years of Ministry

The Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Mr. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, who represented President John Dramani Mahama, commended Bishop Tackie-Yarboi and his leadership team for four decades of transformative ministry.

“Under your anointed leadership, VBCI has raised generations, built lives, and empowered communities across Ghana and beyond,” he noted.

Four Decades of Impact

Founded in 1985 by Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, VBCI has grown from a small fellowship in Kokomlemle, Accra, into a global Christian network with over 250 branches in ten countries across four continents. The Church operates under the mission “Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” derived from Isaiah 58:12.

With more than 175 branches in Ghana alone, VBCI employs over 70 full-time staff and hundreds of lay ministers. Its ministry structure includes 38 global provinces overseen by over 30 consecrated bishops.

At 40, the Church remains focused on raising disciples who combine spiritual depth with social relevance. Bishop Tackie-Yarboi’s message at the anniversary underscored this enduring vision — that faith must not only inspire hope but also transform nations.

“Let us stop tearing ourselves down,” he said in closing. “Let’s turn this earth into the reflection of heaven. There is no problem in heaven — may we bring heaven down to Ghana.”