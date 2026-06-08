Ghana welcomes evacuees as row with South Africa grows

Ghana welcomed two more groups of citizens evacuated from South Africa over the weekend, even as a public dispute with Pretoria deepened over how the repatriations have been handled.

A second batch of about 340 returnees landed at Accra International Airport aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. A third group of more than 380 arrived early on Sunday afternoon. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who received them alongside the ministers for health and for gender, said the flights brought the number of Ghanaians flown home to nearly 1,000. The operation was ordered by President John Dramani Mahama and run through Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria.

The homecomings have played out against open friction between the two governments. South Africa’s international relations minister, Ronald Lamola, used the platform X to rebuke Accra, objecting to a Ghanaian embassy video that showed evacuees waving flags on a departing aircraft and dismissing an interview by Ablakwa as “a deeply disappointing interview, replete with misinformation.” Lamola warned that Pretoria would not tolerate what he called public spectacles lacking diplomatic decorum. South Africa has maintained there is no credible evidence that African nationals died in the recent unrest and has alleged that some videos circulating online were fabricated, though Lamola has also acknowledged that genuine footage exists of groups confronting foreigners, and he has said the matter should not be cast as Ghana against South Africa.

The violence followed a viral clip showing the alleged assault of a Ghanaian man, which spread anger across West Africa. South Africa, where unemployment runs above 30 percent, has seen repeated waves of hostility toward migrants. Ghana has asked the African Union to place xenophobia on the agenda of its summit in Cairo later this month, a request Pretoria says it is ready to answer.

For the returnees, many of whom left behind shops, homes and savings built over decades, Ablakwa set out what the state plans to do next. He said about 200 jobs had been pledged by Ghanaian firms, with Ibrahim Mahama, chief executive of Engineers and Planners, offering 100, and the telecommunications operators AirtelTigo and Telecel Ghana signalling readiness to take on others. The Association of Ghana Industries has also offered support. The government is assembling legal processes to pursue compensation for lost property, and returnees will be asked to document their businesses and assets to back any claims. Medical care and psychosocial counselling are also on offer.

Ablakwa pushed back at the idea that citizens who sought work abroad were a burden on the state. He said remittances from the diaspora reached a record US$7.8 billion last year, according to Bank of Ghana figures, making them the second largest source of foreign exchange after gold. He told the returnees they remained valued and urged them to bring the same drive that built their ventures in South Africa to opportunities at home.

He also said security agencies from both countries had jointly screened the evacuees at South Africa’s request and found none wanted for any offence, which he offered as evidence that the returnees were law abiding rather than the criminals some had made them out to be.