Ghana Welcomes Africa Internet Summit 2025 (AIS’25) as Part of 30 Years of Internet Milestone

Ghana will proudly host the Africa Internet Summit 2025 (AIS’25) from 29th September to 3rd October 2025 at the Alisa Hotel- North Ridge. This year’s event is particularly special as it coincides with 30 years of Internet in Ghana, marking the country’s trailblazing role in Africa’s digital transformation.

AIS’25 is Co-hosted by National Communications Authority & Ghana Dot Com Ltd under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology & Innovation.

The Africa Internet Summit (AIS) is the pinnacle technical, educational and business ICT event in Africa where Internet enthusiasts, technical professionals, policy makers, interact with the Internet global community and brings together stakeholders from various sectors including Internet, Telecommunications, Governments, Business, Civil Society and Academia in Africa and other parts of the world to discuss issues relating to Internet, its usage and impact

• Theme: “A Resilient Internet Ecosystem for an Innovative Digital Africa”—highlighting the urgent need for robust, secure, and forward-looking internet infrastructure across Africa.

AIS’25 will gather Internet experts, technocrats, business leaders, policymakers, regulators and innovators from across Africa for a week of learning, networking, and collaboration. The program will include technical coordination, policy discussions, capacity-building workshops, technical tutorials, and exhibitions that will benefit Ghanaian businesses, youth, and the technology ecosystem.

As we celebrate three decades of Internet in Ghana, it is an honour to host AIS’25 in Accra. This Summit is not only a recognition of our leadership but also a unique opportunity for Ghanaians to engage, learn, and benefit from Africa’s vibrant digital community.

“Hosting AIS’25 in Accra as we mark 30 years of Internet in Ghana is a proud moment for our nation. It reflects Ghana’s pioneering role in Africa’s digital journey and our unwavering commitment to building a resilient, data-driven and inclusive Internet ecosystem that empowers businesses, youth, and innovators for the future and socio-economic development of Ghana” – Hon. Sam George, Minister for Communications, Digital Technology & Innovations”

“Ghana’s early adoption of the Internet helped open doors for Africa’s digital growth. As AIS’25 comes to Accra, we celebrate Ghana’s contribution and invite young people, entrepreneurs, and innovators to take part in building the next 30 years of Africa’s Internet.” – Prof. Nii Quaynor, AfNOG Convenor”

The Summit is organized by the African Network Operators Group (AfNOG) with support from Af Star (Af*) and partners across the Internet ecosystem.

For details on participation and registration: https://www.internetsummit.africa/