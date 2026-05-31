Ghana Weighs Turning Volta Kaolin Into Export Industry

Ghana is sitting on large kaolin deposits in the Volta Region that could anchor an export industry, yet the white clay remains barely developed as investment promoters press its case.

Kaolin draws little of the attention given to gold or lithium, but the fine white clay feeds a long list of industries, from ceramics, paper and paints to plastics, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Market researchers value the global trade at about US$4.75 billion in 2025 and project it could reach roughly US$7.5 billion by 2034, lifted by ceramics demand across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

For Ghana, the bigger prize lies in processing rather than digging. African economies have often shipped out raw minerals only to buy back finished goods at far higher prices. Building ceramic, tile, pharmaceutical and cosmetic plants at home would capture more of that value, creating jobs and industrial linkages that raw exports rarely deliver.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been spotlighting the deposits, naming Anfoega among the most promising and pointing to communities such as Vakpo, Aveme-Sabadu and Botoku. The push sits within a wider regional play. The GIPC opened a Volta office in Ho in 2025 and is courting investors through the Volta Economic Corridor and the 24-Hour Economy programme. Chief Executive Simon Madjie has called the region “one of Ghana’s most promising frontiers for growth.”

Several factors strengthen the pitch. The GIPC describes Anfoega as commercially viable and puts the deposit at roughly 160,000 hectares. Ghana also offers relative political stability, and Ghanaian kaolin already reaches markets including China, Belgium and Canada, with European demand reportedly growing. The continental market opened by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), home to more than 1.4 billion people, widens the potential further.

So why has little happened? Industry watchers cite familiar obstacles, namely weak infrastructure, thin processing capacity, costly energy, tight financing and poor links between mining and manufacturing policy. The resource exists, but most of its value stays in the ground.

That gap makes kaolin a test of Ghana’s wider hunt for growth beyond gold, cocoa and oil. Whether the deposits become an industry, advocates say, will turn on building the factories and infrastructure to process the clay rather than simply ship it out.