Ghana Water Crisis: Official Proposes Targeted Tariffs for Polluted Areas

A prominent Coalition Against Illegal Mining leader has proposed implementing targeted water tariff increases in areas affected by illegal mining activities, rather than applying Ghana Water Company Limited’s proposed 280 percent nationwide increase uniformly across the country.

Ken Ashigbey, convener of the anti-galamsey coalition, advocates for adopting the “polluter pays” principle to address GWCL’s dramatic tariff adjustment request currently under Public Utilities Regulatory Commission review. The proposal forms part of Ghana’s 2025-2030 tariff determination process amid mounting operational costs.

The Ghana Water Company has requested the 280% tariff increase, citing rising costs of treating water due to illegal mining pollution that has contaminated rivers and water bodies nationwide. Treatment facilities now face unprecedented challenges removing silt and chemicals from mining operations.

Ashigbey argues that uniform tariff application penalizes innocent consumers while failing to address root causes of water treatment cost escalation. His targeted approach would impose higher rates specifically in regions where galamsey operations have severely degraded water quality and increased purification expenses.

The coalition leader believes such differentiated pricing would foster community accountability and encourage greater natural resource protection. Communities would face direct financial consequences for tolerating destructive mining practices that threaten water security and public health.

Environmental and civil society organizations have consistently warned about galamsey’s dual impact on Ghana’s water systems. The practice degrades ecosystems while imposing hidden costs on households, government agencies, and industrial users through increased treatment requirements and infrastructure strain.

GWCL’s tariff proposal represents the highest increase among utility companies seeking rate adjustments for the upcoming five-year period. The water utility attributes its request to operational cost pressures directly linked to illegal mining activities that have clogged treatment plants with sediment and chemical contaminants.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission faces complex considerations in evaluating utility tariff proposals amid Ghana’s current economic challenges. Water access affordability remains crucial for public health while utilities require adequate revenue to maintain service quality and infrastructure investments.

Ashigbey’s polluter pays proposal offers an alternative framework that could address both financial sustainability and environmental accountability. The approach would create direct economic incentives for communities to actively oppose illegal mining operations within their jurisdictions.

Current tariff review processes typically apply uniform percentage increases across service territories without differentiating based on local environmental conditions or pollution sources. Ashigbey’s suggestion would require regulatory framework modifications to implement geographically targeted pricing structures.

The water tariff debate reflects broader challenges Ghana faces in balancing economic development, environmental protection, and public service delivery. Galamsey operations provide informal sector employment while simultaneously degrading natural resources essential for long-term sustainability.

Industry observers note that targeted tariff structures exist in other sectors but remain uncommon for water utilities. Implementation would require sophisticated monitoring systems to track pollution sources and their correlation with treatment costs across different service areas.

Coalition Against Illegal Mining advocates view the tariff crisis as an opportunity to strengthen environmental accountability mechanisms. They argue that failing to adopt stronger deterrents like differentiated pricing will embolden destructive practices and worsen Ghana’s water security challenges.

The PURC’s final decision on water tariff adjustments will significantly impact household budgets and business operations across Ghana. Stakeholders await clarity on whether regulators will consider innovative approaches like targeted pricing or maintain traditional uniform adjustment mechanisms.