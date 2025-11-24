Ghana Water Company Secures Funding for Damango Water Project

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has secured funding for the Damango Water Project and will award contracts to deserving contractors soon, Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu announced following a site inspection in the Savannah Region.

The Managing Director and his technical team visited proposed sites of the Damango Water Project last Friday, November 21, 2025, as part of preparatory work for implementation. The visit included assessments of the Yapei water system and proposed pipeline routes to determine how water would reach Damango and beyond.

The West Gonja Municipal, where Damango is located, serves as the capital of the Savannah Region. The project represents a significant infrastructure investment for an area that has struggled with water access for decades.

When completed, the Damango Water Project will address longstanding inadequate water supply issues facing Damango Municipality and surrounding areas. The initiative also aims to supply water to Tamale Metropolis, which continues experiencing water shortages.

Water supply from the Damango expansion project is expected to be ready within two years, while the Tamale and Yendi phases will require additional time to complete. The Managing Director emphasized that Tamale represents a major undertaking requiring more time and intensive work.

The Savannah Region faces significant water challenges, with only 55.1 percent of the population having access to basic drinking water compared to the national average of 87.7 percent, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census. Residents of the region spend an average of 33 minutes accessing basic drinking water, the longest wait time in the country.

Mr Mutawakilu assured residents that the project has been captured in the 2026 budget and will be executed as part of the Government’s commitment to making potable water available to citizens. The Managing Director noted that discussions are currently underway to finalize selection of a favorable contractor to ensure successful execution of the entire project.

Speaking to media at the treatment plant site, Mutawakilu emphasized that getting portable water for the people of Damango and Tamale is important to President John Dramani Mahama. The inclusion in the 2026 budget signals government prioritization of the water infrastructure initiative.

Adam Mutawakilu was appointed Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025. His appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and will be finalized pending approval by the Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mutawakilu previously served as the first Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020 and held the position of District Chief Executive for West Gonja District from 2009 to 2013. He brings expertise in governance, finance and energy economics to his current role.

The Damango Water Project forms part of broader government efforts to improve water infrastructure across northern Ghana. Technical specifications and contractor selection processes are advancing as GWCL prepares for implementation of the multi-phase initiative.