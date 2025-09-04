Ghana Wastes Millions on Abandoned Projects, Engineers Warn

Ghana’s “firefighting” approach to development projects costs taxpayers millions annually through poor planning and abandoned infrastructure, according to engineering experts calling for radical policy changes.

Henry Kwadwo Boateng, President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, delivered the stark assessment at the 3rd International Project Management Bootcamp in Cape Coast, describing Ghana’s project execution as reactive rather than strategic.

According to the Institute of Fiscal Studies, unfinished projects cost Ghana an estimated $25 million annually, highlighting the financial impact of the country’s inability to complete development initiatives systematically.

Boateng criticized the government’s tendency to initiate projects through “knee-jerk reactions” without proper feasibility studies or long-term planning. This approach results in spiraling costs that drain state resources while failing to deliver promised infrastructure improvements.

The engineering leader emphasized that Ghana lacks genuine project management principles, instead relying on crisis-driven responses that inevitably lead to cost overruns and project abandonment. His remarks reflect growing frustration among technical professionals watching taxpayer funds disappear into incomplete ventures.

Project management experts have recently unveiled a 10-point resolution calling for government to adopt a “Finish-to-Start” policy backed by the establishment of a National Project Completion Fund, demonstrating industry-wide concern about current practices.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, Reverend Professor Joshua Owusu Okyere, supported these concerns by citing his own institution as an example of scattered abandoned projects. He urged financiers to avoid initiating projects they cannot complete, calling current practices detrimental to national development.

The Cape Coast bootcamp concluded with plans to draft a communiqué advising government on shifting from wasteful firefighting approaches toward disciplined project management where resources are properly allocated and deadlines respected.

Okyere stressed that proper feasibility analysis should precede any project initiation, arguing that institutions should never begin construction without guaranteeing completion capabilities. His comments underscore the systemic nature of Ghana’s project management failures across multiple sectors.

The engineers’ criticism extends beyond individual project failures to address institutional weaknesses in planning, budgeting, and execution. Their call for accountability reflects broader concerns about governance standards in public infrastructure development.

Project non-completion, commonly attributed to corruption or clientelism, is in fact often caused by an inability to prioritise public expenditure, according to research examining Ghana’s development challenges.

The bootcamp’s recommendations include establishing dedicated oversight mechanisms and ring-fenced funding specifically for project completion. These proposals aim to break cycles of abandonment that have characterized Ghana’s infrastructure development for decades.

Industry experts argue that without fundamental changes to project management practices, Ghana will continue wasting scarce resources on incomplete ventures while failing to deliver essential infrastructure to citizens who desperately need improved facilities.

The engineering community’s intervention represents a significant escalation in professional criticism of government project management. Their proposed communiqué signals organized pressure for policy reforms that could transform how Ghana approaches development spending.

The timing of these criticisms coincides with increased public scrutiny of government spending effectiveness, particularly as citizens demand better value for taxpayer investments in national development initiatives.