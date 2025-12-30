Ghana Was On The Brink Before 2024 Elections, MFWA Boss Says

Ghana’s democracy faced its most serious test in decades during the period leading up to the December 2024 general elections, with economic turmoil so severe that both the sitting president and his main challenger felt compelled to publicly appeal to the military not to intervene, according to a leading media freedom advocate.

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), described the pre-election environment as one of deep national strain that pushed the country dangerously close to a governance crisis. Speaking on JoyNews’ 2025 in Review, Braimah said governance challenges were no longer abstract but visibly destabilizing, creating genuine anxiety about Ghana’s democratic future.

“I think in terms of governance, we had, to be frank with you, gotten to a point where the country was on the brink,” Braimah stated, pointing to the cumulative effect of economic pressure and widespread public disillusionment. He emphasized that many Ghanaians were uncertain about what the future held if the deteriorating situation had persisted.

The MFWA boss highlighted the severity of the economic downturn, particularly the sharp depreciation of the cedi, as a moment that underscored how fragile national stability had become. According to Braimah, concerns about democratic breakdown reached such serious levels that discussions were held with state actors about the risk of unconstitutional intervention.

“At some point when the cedi was so bad, the president himself had to make a public appeal to our military not to think about intervening,” Braimah recalled, referring to then President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He noted that then opposition candidate John Dramani Mahama also made similar calls, underlining the gravity of the situation across the political spectrum.

The remarks reflect broader concerns that emerged during 2024 about Ghana’s vulnerability to the kind of military takeovers that have swept across West Africa in recent years. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, and other regional neighbors have experienced successful coups since 2020, fundamentally reshaping the Sahel’s political landscape.

A survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) during this period indicated that 51 percent of Ghanaians believed the Ghana Armed Forces should take control if elected leaders abuse their mandate. The finding suggested erosion of faith in democratic institutions amid economic hardship and deteriorating living conditions.

Braimah argued that the 2024 elections played a crucial role in easing national tension and restoring stability. While stopping short of framing the polls as a cure for all governance challenges, he said they helped reset the country’s political balance at a critical moment.

“In the interest of stability and the continuity of our Fourth Republic, what happened by way of the 2024 elections perhaps got us to be stable as a country,” Braimah noted. He added that the election results reflected the mood of the electorate and underscored the importance of democratic processes in resolving national crises.

The December 2024 polls returned Mahama to power after eight years out of office, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing a decisive victory over the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mahama won the presidency with approximately 56 percent of votes, while the NDC captured a commanding parliamentary majority.

Braimah’s assessment aligns with broader observations about the state of Ghanaian democracy during the final years of the Akufo-Addo administration. The country grappled with severe economic challenges including high inflation, rapid currency depreciation, and a debt crisis that forced Ghana to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) support in 2022.

Public confidence in governance had significantly declined amid these economic pressures, creating conditions that democracy advocates warned could prove fertile ground for anti-democratic sentiment. The economic downturn combined with widespread disillusionment about corruption and governance failures to weaken faith in state institutions.

The situation was compounded by Ghana’s geographic position in an increasingly volatile region. As West Africa experienced a wave of military takeovers, concerns mounted that economic distress could make Ghana vulnerable to similar disruptions despite its long democratic tradition stretching back to 1992.

The MFWA chief’s comments underscore how close Ghana came to joining its neighbors in democratic backsliding. His observation that both the sitting president and opposition leader felt compelled to make public appeals against military intervention represents an extraordinary moment in Ghana’s Fourth Republic history.

Since taking office in January 2025, President Mahama has expressed concern about growing support for military rule among young Ghanaians, noting that Burkina Faso’s military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré received the loudest applause during his inauguration ceremony. Mahama has warned that democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone if it fails to deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Braimah added that the election results reflected the will of the electorate and demonstrated democracy’s capacity to resolve political crises through constitutional means rather than military intervention. The peaceful transition of power, despite the intense economic and political pressures, reinforced Ghana’s reputation as a regional anchor of democratic stability.