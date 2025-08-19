Ghana Warns Public Over Rise in Consular Service Scams

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong warning against a surge in fraudulent schemes targeting people seeking consular services.

The alert comes amid growing reports of misinformation and document forgery.

In a public notice, the Ministry urged citizens to rely only on its official website, accredited media, and verified social media channels for information. It emphasized that using fake documents or unauthorized agents is a criminal offence and will be reported to the police.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, the public is advised to deal directly with designated officers at the Ministry or Ghana’s missions abroad. The Ministry also took the step of publishing standard fees and processing times for key services to improve transparency.

Attestation or legalisation of documents now costs GH¢200 and takes five working days. The same fee applies to both travel certificates and laissez-passer documents, each processed within two to three days.

What happens if you show up with a travel certificate but the airline won’t accept it? The Ministry recommends confirming with carriers beforehand to avoid last-minute complications.

This move is part of a broader effort to ensure service delivery remains efficient and transparent while protecting citizens from exploitation.