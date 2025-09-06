Ghana WAEC Releases Private BECE Results for 1,661 Candidates

The West African Examinations Council has released provisional results for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination for private candidates, with three results withheld pending investigations into alleged examination malpractices.

WAEC announced Friday the availability of results on its official website for candidates who sat the private BECE examination, according to a statement signed by John K.K. Habeb, Head of Public Affairs for the examination body.

A total of 1,661 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 858 males and 803 females, with examinations conducted at 15 centers across Ghana. The Council reported that 31 candidates were absent from the examination sessions, reducing the number of participants who actually sat the papers.

The examination body confirmed that results for three candidates have been withheld due to alleged involvement in examination malpractices, pending further investigations. WAEC advised affected candidates to visit its website and check the withheld/cancelled results portal for details and instructions on next steps.

The private BECE examination provides opportunities for candidates who could not take the regular school-based examination to obtain their basic education certificates. This pathway serves students who may have missed the standard examination cycle due to various circumstances.

WAEC warned candidates and the public against engaging with fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for fees, emphasizing that examination results are secure and verifiable through official channels only. The warning comes amid recurring reports of scammers targeting vulnerable students and parents seeking result improvements.

The Council expressed appreciation to stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, security agencies, supervisors, and invigilators for their support in conducting the examinations and releasing results. This collaborative approach ensures examination integrity and smooth administrative processes.

The BECE assessment combines continuous assessment at 30 percent with external examination results at 70 percent of total evaluation, providing comprehensive measurement of student achievement across the junior secondary education curriculum.

The release follows earlier publication of regular school-based BECE results, completing the 2025 examination cycle for basic education certification in Ghana. Both examination categories use identical standards and evaluation criteria to ensure fairness across different candidate pathways.

Private candidates often include students from unregistered schools, homeschooled individuals, or those seeking to improve previous examination performance. The examination provides essential certification for progression to senior secondary education institutions.

The 15 examination centers distributed across Ghana’s regions ensured accessibility for private candidates regardless of their geographic location. This nationwide coverage demonstrates WAEC’s commitment to educational inclusivity and opportunity access.

WAEC’s fraud prevention measures include sophisticated result verification systems and partnerships with security agencies to combat examination malpractice. The organization regularly updates its security protocols to address emerging threats to examination integrity.

The provisional nature of released results allows for final verification processes and resolution of any outstanding issues before certificates become available for collection. This quality assurance step protects both examination standards and candidate interests.

Candidates can access their results through WAEC’s official website result checker portal, which requires specific candidate information for secure result retrieval. The online system provides immediate access while maintaining result confidentiality and security.

The successful completion of the 2025 private BECE examination cycle demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to providing multiple pathways for educational advancement and certification, regardless of individual circumstances or educational backgrounds.