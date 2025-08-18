Ghana Vows to Continue Reset Agenda After Deadly Crash

The helicopter crash that killed eight people, including key government figures, has left Ghana reeling from both emotional and institutional loss.

Yet President John Mahama insists the nation’s economic reset agenda must press forward—calling it the only fitting tribute to the fallen.

Early gains under Mahama’s reforms are tangible: the cedi has surged 40% against the dollar, fiscal discipline replaced past excesses, and rapid crisis responses rebuilt public trust. But last week’s tragedy struck at the heart of the team driving this renewal. Now, Ghana faces a critical choice between paralysis and resolve.

Why continuity matters



The “Big Push” infrastructure program targeting roads, energy, and tech can’t stall. Nor can the rollout of Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy, designed to boost jobs and competitiveness. Delaying the export acceleration strategy would only prolong reliance on volatile imports.

Concrete priorities stand ready: reviving stalled projects like the Accra–Nsawam highway, advancing agricultural reforms for food security, and empowering SMEs through affordable credit. These aren’t abstract plans but lifelines for inclusive growth.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang echoed the sentiment, stressing, “Progress honors sacrifice.” The administration acknowledges grief but views perseverance as duty. After all, can paused roads or shelved factories serve grieving families?

The crash tested Ghana’s foundations, yet the reset’s early wins prove focused policy works. To retreat now would compound the tragedy. As street vendors and CEOs alike watch, leadership must channel sorrow into steelier determination—turning the fallen’s legacy into lasting renewal.