Ghana Vehicle Registrations Surge 34% in First Seven Months of 2025

Ghana recorded 149,440 vehicle registrations between January and July 2025, a 34 percent increase from the same period in 2024, according to Bank of Ghana data.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) registered 149,440 vehicles in the first seven months of 2025, up from 111,156 during the same period last year, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

July 2025 alone saw 21,038 new registrations, representing a 41 percent jump from the 14,912 vehicles registered in July 2024.

The Bank of Ghana report stated that transport sector activities improved significantly based on the DVLA registration figures. The High Street Journal first reported the findings from the central bank document.

Economists suggest the increase may reflect growing consumer confidence as inflation eases and the cedi remains relatively stable. When the cedi strengthens, imported vehicle prices fall, making cars more accessible to middle income earners and small business owners who previously found them unaffordable.

Vehicle purchases typically serve as an economic indicator. Rising registrations often signal that consumers feel optimistic about their income prospects and economic stability, according to economic analysts.

However, some observers caution that the surge might also highlight economic inequality. The mix of luxury imports and second hand vehicles could tell different stories about wealth distribution rather than widespread prosperity across income groups.

The registration data comes amid a period of relative economic stability in Ghana, with the cedi showing gains against major currencies throughout much of 2025. This currency strength has directly reduced the landed cost of imported vehicles.