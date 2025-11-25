Ghana Validates Regulatory Framework for Continental Trade Negotiations

Ghana has begun a fresh review of its regulatory framework for trade in services as the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, working with the GIZ Trade Hub, convened a capacity building workshop in Accra to validate the country’s Regulatory Audit Report and assess implications for upcoming negotiations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The session brought together stakeholders from business, financial and allied services to identify regulatory gaps and prepare Ghana for the next phase of services liberalization expected under AfCFTA’s implementation. The workshop focused on determining which sectors to open and establishing the extent of market access commitments Ghana will offer trading partners.

Stella A. Ansah, Director of Multilateral, Regional and Bilateral Trade, said the services sector remains central to Ghana’s economic performance, contributing 46.8 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2025. She noted that information technology (IT), financial and insurance services drove this substantial economic contribution, underscoring the strategic importance of getting services negotiations right.

With AfCFTA member states required to progressively open their services markets, Ansah emphasized that Ghana must determine which sectors to liberalize and to what extent. She thanked GIZ for ongoing technical support and indicated that stakeholder input will shape Ghana’s final negotiating position in submitting commitments to AfCFTA authorities.

Ansah stated that at the end of the day, officials will seek industry inputs to help Ghana take good decisions in submitting commitments. Her remarks reflected recognition that effective trade negotiations require close consultation with private sector actors who will ultimately operate under whatever framework emerges from continental discussions.

Sophea Kamarudeen of GIZ told participants that although AfCFTA discussions initially focused on trade in goods, attention has now shifted to services, particularly business and financial services, which formed the basis of the day’s work. She explained that the workshop aimed to validate findings of a Regulatory Audit Report first completed in 2021 and assess whether its recommendations remain relevant.

Kamarudeen added that AfCFTA member states are expected to show progressive improvement in their commitments during each negotiation round. She noted that insights from the session would help refine Ghana’s position as the country prepares to table enhanced offers in upcoming rounds of services negotiations scheduled over the coming months.

She stated that the European Union (EU) had provided additional financing to strengthen support for services negotiations under the protocol. This funding reflects international recognition that successful AfCFTA implementation, particularly in services, requires substantial technical assistance and capacity building for participating countries to negotiate effectively.

Participants engaged with presentations by Professor Paul Kuruk of the Institute for African Development, who facilitated technical sessions on service classification, modes of supply, barriers to trade in services and the draft audit report. These sessions equipped stakeholders with frameworks for understanding how services commitments are structured and negotiated in international trade agreements.

Stakeholders reviewed the document, validated key areas and proposed recommendations for addressing regulatory constraints that currently limit services trade or create unnecessary barriers to cross border provision. The validation process ensured that the audit report accurately reflects current regulatory conditions rather than relying on potentially outdated 2021 assessments.

The workshop ended with agreement on next steps and renewed commitment to ensure that Ghana’s services sector commitments under AfCFTA reflect national priorities as well as emerging opportunities for growth and competitiveness. Participants recognized that striking the right balance between opening markets and protecting domestic industries will be crucial for maximizing AfCFTA benefits.

The services component of AfCFTA negotiations has proven more complex than goods trade discussions, as services regulation involves diverse policy areas including professional qualifications, licensing requirements, foreign investment restrictions and consumer protection standards. Each sector presents unique regulatory challenges requiring careful analysis before liberalization commitments are made.

Ghana’s approach of conducting thorough regulatory audits and extensive stakeholder consultations positions the country to negotiate from an informed foundation. By identifying regulatory gaps and barriers before entering negotiations, Ghana can craft commitments that promote trade while addressing legitimate regulatory concerns in sensitive sectors.

The 46.8 percent GDP contribution from services in the first quarter of 2025 demonstrates how critical this sector has become to Ghana’s economy. Ensuring that AfCFTA commitments support continued growth in IT, financial and insurance services while opening opportunities in other service categories will be essential for maximizing economic benefits from continental integration.

As AfCFTA implementation progresses, services liberalization represents both significant opportunities and risks for member states. Countries with strong regulatory frameworks and competitive service sectors stand to gain market access across the continent, while those with weak regulations or underdeveloped sectors face potential challenges from more competitive regional providers.