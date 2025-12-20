Ghana Validates Draft Agribusiness Policy to Drive Investment Growth

Government has validated a Draft National Agribusiness and Agro Processing Policy designed to unlock private investment and transform agriculture into a commercially driven growth engine for Ghana’s economy.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi announced the policy framework at a National Agribusiness Policy Validation Workshop in Accra this week, describing it as a deliberate shift from subsistence farming toward a business oriented agribusiness ecosystem. The policy focuses on markets, processing, and sustainability rather than just production alone.

Ahi urged stakeholders to accelerate the validation process, expressing government’s interest in concluding the policy quickly. He said although the initial target aimed for Cabinet consideration before year end, he would push for presentation at the first Cabinet meeting in 2026 if timelines slip. According to Ahi, “The success of the policy would depend on the collective input of technical experts, policymakers, and private sector players.”

The draft policy emerged from extensive stakeholder engagement that began in July 2025, according to Daniel Acquaye, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Impact Group. Consultations occurred at national and regional levels across Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Northern, Volta, and Oti regions, bringing together industry players, development partners, academia, policy experts, agribusiness processors, and farmer groups.

Acquaye said the validation phase examined whether the policy provides clear direction, addresses systemic bottlenecks such as post harvest losses, unlocks investment opportunities, promotes inclusivity, and delivers transformative change. He commended Sector Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare and Deputy Minister Ahi for their hands on leadership throughout the process.

Kwame Oppong Ntim, Director for Agribusiness at the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, explained that government considered it critical to develop a single comprehensive policy to guide agribusiness and agro processing activities nationwide. The validation workshop aimed to ensure regional and national priorities had been fully captured in the draft document.

The policy represents government’s commitment to agribusiness led industrialisation that delivers measurable economic outcomes. Officials emphasized that agriculture must extend beyond production to encompass value addition, market access, and long term commercial viability if Ghana wants to reposition the sector as a major growth driver.

The validation exercise concludes the stakeholder engagement phase before expert review and Cabinet submission. Government believes this coordinated approach will establish a foundation for a more inclusive and investment driven agribusiness sector in Ghana.

The workshop brought together public and private sector stakeholders, development partners, industry associations, and policy experts who participated in presentations, thematic breakout discussions, and plenary sessions to consolidate input on the policy framework.