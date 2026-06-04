Ghana Urges UK Diaspora to Invest Beyond Remittances

Ghana is urging its UK diaspora to channel part of a record 7.8 billion dollars in annual remittances into productive investment, a presidential adviser said at a townhall in London.

Presidential Adviser Augustus Goosie Tanoh addressed Ghanaians at the Ghana High Commission in London as President John Dramani Mahama engaged communities across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Remittances reached a historic 7.8 billion dollars in 2025, the largest annual inflow on record. Tanoh urged the community to move beyond household transfers and help finance export led growth.

He said the diaspora had quietly propped up the balance of payments and sustained millions of homes. “We now want to invite you up a step,” he said.

Tanoh pointed to investment channels including vehicles anchored by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and platforms run by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

He built the case on a stronger economy, citing inflation at 3.4 percent, a policy rate cut from 28 to 14 percent, reserves of 14.5 billion dollars, and public debt down from 92.4 percent of gross domestic product to about 48 percent. The economy grew 6 percent in 2025.

The programme targets 1.7 million jobs by 2028 across agriculture, manufacturing, energy and logistics. Tanoh said four deals signed in the past ninety days account for more than 160,000 projected jobs. They include a 1.45 billion dollar solar plant at Buipe, a 300 million dollar oil palm project at Kambonwule, a bioenergy programme across Buipe and Damanko, and an air cargo hub at Tamale.

Citing Ethiopia, which tapped its diaspora through bonds and embassies to fund a five billion dollar national project, Tanoh urged similar engagement. He said non traditional exports grew more than 30 percent last year, reaching 16 percent of export earnings.

He named the Volta Economic Corridor, covering seventy five districts around the Volta Lake, as a key agro processing and export zone in that drive.