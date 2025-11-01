Ghana Urges Canal+ MultiChoice to Invest in Local Content

Ghana’s Communications Minister has called on the newly merged Canal+ MultiChoice Group to increase investment in the country’s creative industry and boost local content production as part of its continental expansion strategy.

Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, made the appeal during a courtesy visit by executives from the merged entertainment powerhouse. David Mignot, Chief Executive Officer for Africa Operations, led the delegation to discuss the group’s plans for the continent.

The consolidation, completed in September 2025 for approximately $2 billion, brings together Canal+, MultiChoice, and Group Vivendi Africa into a single entity. The combined company now serves more than 40 million subscribers across roughly 70 countries, supported by approximately 17,000 employees.

George praised the merger as a significant step toward strengthening African representation in global media. However, he urged the group to deepen its engagement with Ghana’s creative ecosystem through collaborative initiatives.

“Our culture is deep and rich with untold stories, from Yaa Asantewaa to Ghana’s role in African liberation movements. These are narratives that deserve to be told on continental and global screens,” the Minister said. “I would like to see Canal+ and MultiChoice actively support the creative sector to bring these stories to life.”

The Minister proposed organizing a roundtable between his Ministry, Ghanaian filmmakers, and Canal+ MultiChoice executives. The forum would explore co-production opportunities, content standards, and investment frameworks that could enhance the quality and visibility of Ghanaian creative work.

He stressed the need to develop Ghana’s film and digital creative industries to match standards in other leading African markets. George encouraged the group to consider investing in production studios, shared technical facilities, and partnerships that could elevate local content creation.

Beyond entertainment, the Minister addressed digital infrastructure development. He commended Group Vivendi Africa’s fiber-to-home initiatives and urged the company to explore affordable broadband models that could extend internet access nationwide.

“Our goal as a Ministry is to lower the barriers to entry for both consumers and investors,” George added. “Affordable and reliable internet is key to digital inclusion, and partnerships like this can help us achieve that.”

The Minister also advocated for uniform content pricing across African countries, adjusted only for national tax differences. He argued this approach would eliminate pricing disparities that have previously caused tensions between regulators and service providers.

Responding to the Minister’s remarks, Mignot reaffirmed the group’s commitment to strengthening its African presence. He noted that the merger would enable the delivery of over 10,000 hours of African content annually in 25 languages, supported by the combined workforce across the continent.

Mignot, who has spent years traveling across 35 African countries and is known for his deep understanding of local markets, described Ghana as a key growth market for the new entity. He welcomed the Minister’s proposal for deeper collaboration with the country’s creative and digital sectors.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to using digital technology and storytelling to drive innovation, promote cultural exchange, and expand access to quality entertainment and broadband services across Africa.

The Canal+ acquisition of MultiChoice represents the largest transaction ever undertaken by the French media giant, positioning the combined group as a dominant player in Africa’s rapidly evolving media landscape.