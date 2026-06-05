Ghana Urges Africa to Own Its Digital Future

Ghana has urged African nations to control their own data, infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI), telling a technology conference in Accra this week the continent must create rather than consume.

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adam Sukparu delivered the message on behalf of the sector Minister, Samuel Nartey George, at the 19th eLearning Africa Conference at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Sukparu said Africa must own the systems shaping its future, warning that much of the technology running African economies was built abroad and may not serve local interests. He pointed to risks around data sovereignty and algorithmic bias.

He argued that trust in digital tools depends on more than cybersecurity and data protection. Educational technology earns public confidence, he said, when it reflects local languages, cultures and lived experiences, and he warned that poorly adapted tools could widen existing inequalities.

Sukparu pressed for heavy investment in digital skills, noting that about 60 percent of Africans are under 25 and the population will expand sharply by 2050. He said the government’s One Million Coders Programme aims to train 300,000 more people by the end of the year.

On AI, he cautioned against importing systems designed outside Africa, especially in schools, saying they may carry foreign biases. He called for AI built on African data, languages and values. “Who answers when an AI system gets a child’s future wrong?” he asked.

Sukparu said Ghana recently launched its National AI Strategy and plans to build an AI Computing Centre and a national Data Hub to support research and responsible innovation. He cited the Data Protection Commission and the Cyber Security Authority as existing safeguards.

The eLearning Africa Conference ranks among the continent’s main platforms for digital education and innovation, drawing policymakers, academics and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond.