Ghana Urged to Strengthen Cybersecurity Education Nationwide

The Cybersecurity Authority has called for stronger integration of cybersecurity education across all levels of Ghana’s tertiary institutions to safeguard the country’s digital future.

Director General Divine Selase Agbeti made the appeal at the maiden National Cybersecurity Education Conference, held under the theme “Empowering Higher Education for Cyber Resilience and Digital Rights.” He said the conference reflected shared national commitment between the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA), the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and tertiary institutions to build digital transformation that is innovative, inclusive, secure, informed, and accountable.

Agbeti warned that cybercrime is projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars globally by the end of 2025, describing it as one of the largest transfers of economic wealth in history. He added that the global cybersecurity workforce shortfall stood at approximately four million professionals, according to the 2024 ISC² workforce study.

In Ghana, where over 24 million citizens now rely on the internet for learning, governance, and commerce, representing nearly 70 percent of the population, Agbeti warned that progress in digitalization has increased exposure to cyber risks. The education sector, which holds vast amounts of sensitive data, has become an increasing target for cybercriminals, he said, citing cases such as grade alteration, forged certificates, question leakages, sextortion, and cyberbullying.

He emphasized that the education sector has been designated as critical information infrastructure, stressing that its protection is vital to national security and stability. For this reason, the CSA has prioritized education within Ghana’s national cyber resilience strategy, he said, referencing the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038) and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy as guiding frameworks.

Agbeti revealed that the CSA contributed to the review of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Education Policy to integrate cybersecurity, data protection, and digital ethics. He urged the Education Minister to fast track its finalization and announced the CSA’s partnership with GTEC to develop a national cybersecurity competency and qualification framework, aimed at creating structured learning pathways from basic literacy to advanced professional certification.

A draft memorandum of understanding has been submitted to GTEC to formalize this collaboration, he said, urging the Director General of GTEC to expedite its approval to ensure cybersecurity becomes an integral and accredited part of higher education across Ghana.

As part of strengthening sectoral resilience, Agbeti disclosed plans to establish an Education Sectoral Computer Emergency Response Team (EDU CERT) to coordinate responses to cyber incidents in universities and colleges. This initiative would improve detection and response to ransomware, data breaches, and online abuse within the academic environment.

He noted that the CSA’s nationwide awareness campaigns had reached 5.6 million adults between January and October 2025, compared to just 102,000 in 2022, demonstrating progress toward a more cyber aware society.

However, Agbeti stressed that cybersecurity should not be confined to information technology departments or computer labs. Every student, whether studying medicine, law, business, or education, should develop a basic understanding of digital safety and responsibility, he said. When a nursing student learns to protect patient data, when a business student grasps privacy in e commerce, and when a teacher trainee is prepared to guide children safely online, that is when cybersecurity truly becomes embedded in education.

The director general illustrated the breadth of the challenge by highlighting how different academic disciplines must incorporate cyber awareness into their curricula. Medical students need to understand patient data protection, business students must grasp e commerce privacy principles, and education students require training to guide children safely through online environments.

Agbeti commended the Ministry of Education, GTEC, and Accra Technical University for organizing the landmark conference and expressed hope that it becomes an annual platform for collaboration between academia, policymakers, and industry.

The CSA remains firmly committed to this partnership, he concluded. Together, we can make sure that cybersecurity education is at the heart of Ghana’s digital future, safeguarding students’ rights, strengthening our institutions, and supporting our goal of a secure and trusted digital nation.

The conference marks a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to build comprehensive cyber defenses across its educational infrastructure. With internet penetration approaching 70 percent of the population, the urgency of the initiative reflects both the opportunities and vulnerabilities created by rapid digital transformation.

The proposed EDU CERT would represent the first specialized response team dedicated specifically to educational institutions in Ghana, addressing a sector that handles sensitive information ranging from student records to research data and financial transactions.

The dramatic increase in awareness campaign reach, from 102,000 people in 2022 to 5.6 million by October 2025, suggests growing recognition of cyber threats among the general population. However, translating awareness into institutional capacity remains a key challenge that the proposed frameworks aim to address.

The partnership between CSA and GTEC could establish standardized cybersecurity qualifications across Ghana’s tertiary system, potentially creating new career pathways for students while addressing the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals that currently affects the sector worldwide.