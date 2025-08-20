Ghana Urged to Reform Tax System to Support Married Couples

A tax scholar is calling for significant changes to Ghana’s tax policies, arguing that the current system places an unfair burden on married couples and undermines family stability.

Ismail Ibn Ibrahim, a lecturer in Tax and Revenue Law at GIMPA Law School, made the case at a recent marriage conference that financial pressure from taxes has become one of the greatest threats to modern marriages.

Under Ghana’s current system, individuals face income tax rates starting at 20 percent. While various reliefs exist for dependents and expenses, their value has stagnated over years of inflation, providing little real benefit to families. The problem is compounded by multiple consumption taxes that eat into household budgets on everyday essentials.

Ibn Ibrahim proposed several solutions to ease this burden. He suggested regularly adjusting personal reliefs to keep pace with economic realities and removing VAT from essential childcare products like diapers. He also advocated for allowing joint tax filing for married couples, which would create fairness and reduce potential abuse of the system.

Perhaps most significantly, he called for reinstating tax exemptions for gifts between family members and restoring capital gains exemptions for transfers of assets within families. These changes, he argued, would recognize marriage as a valuable social institution worthy of government support.

The current system’s layered taxes including VAT, health insurance levies, education fund contributions, and COVID recovery charges create unavoidable financial pressure on households. As families struggle with rising living costs, the scholar believes thoughtful tax reform could provide much-needed relief and strengthen family foundations across the country.