Ghana Urged to Overhaul Extractive Sector as Revenue Falls Short

A leading economic think tank is calling for a major shift in how Ghana manages its natural resources.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says persistent revenue shortfalls demand a move away from concession agreements with foreign firms.

The group argues that production sharing agreements, used successfully in countries like Botswana, would ensure the state captures a far larger share of profits from gold and oil. Research fellow Leslie Dwight Mensah says the current system leaves Ghana dependent on borrowing and taxes instead of its own mineral wealth.

Government receipts missed their target by 3.24 billion cedis in the first half of the year. Oil revenues alone underperformed by more than 40 percent. This forced deep cuts to infrastructure projects and derailed key development plans.

The institute warns that maintaining original full-year revenue projections is unrealistic. It also cautions against rushing back to international lenders, noting that new borrowing could quickly undo the hard-won gains from recent debt restructuring.

While economic indicators like growth and inflation have improved, these gains may not last without a stronger fiscal foundation. Mensah stresses that capturing greater value from resources is essential for genuine development and stability.

This critique arrives as President Mahama advocates for African nations to better leverage their natural endowments. The question is whether policy action will follow.