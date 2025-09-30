Ghana Urged to Fast-Track SEZ Law, Realign SME Policies

Ghana needs to urgently overhaul its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) framework and recalibrate small business support systems if it wants to capture real benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), according to Louis Yaw Afful, who leads the AfCFTA Policy Network Group.

The warning comes as Parliament prepares to reconvene, with the AfCFTA Policy Network urging the newly elected government to fast-track the Special Economic Zones bill currently before parliament to enhance exports and create jobs.

Afful argues the SEZ law should top the legislative agenda. “Special economic zone laws should be given immediate attention when Parliament convenes because it will fit into the expansion of the 24-hour economy, where the government wants to look at Industrial Parks,” he said. “All these are just by-products of a good special economic zone methodology.”

The government’s 24-hour economy blueprint includes plans to build large industrial parks in every region, known as Wumbei Parks, with each occupying at least 50 acres and operating with independent power supplies from solar and biogas. But without updated SEZ legislation, these ambitions risk hitting regulatory roadblocks.

His comments follow an African Union assessment that identified financing constraints for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), weak connections between SMEs and SEZs, and outdated laws as critical vulnerabilities threatening Ghana’s industrial strategy.

The bigger problem, Afful suggests, lies in how government agencies work together—or rather, don’t. “Agencies and departments and the Ministry of Trade should align with the policies,” he noted. “Most of the time, there is a disconnect between policy and implementation.”

That coordination failure extends to SME support structures. Afful called for the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to fundamentally rethink its approach. “For the SMEs, I think Ghana Enterprise Agency needs to also realign its policies and review its mandates,” he said.

He pointed specifically to gaps in startup support that other countries have already addressed. “The startup law, we need to look at pre-financing startup laws, we need to look at financing ideas and concepts which are very, very important. It’s a new thing that is being done elsewhere.”

The GEA recently held bilateral discussions with Japan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Agency during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in August 2025, focusing on financing, capacity building, and technology access for Ghanaian MSMEs.

Afful also pushed for formal recognition of the gig economy, which he sees as an increasingly important part of Ghana’s labor market. “We need to look at how the gig economy can be formalized,” he stressed, arguing that bringing digital and informal entrepreneurship into the formal policy framework would expand opportunities for young people while boosting tax revenues.

The push for reform reflects broader anxiety that Ghana could squander its AfCFTA advantages despite recent investments in SEZs and industrial parks. Without regulatory modernization, better access to finance, and tighter alignment between policy and implementation, the country risks losing ground in regional value chains where other African nations are moving faster.

Ghana’s challenge isn’t just about passing laws—it’s about making sure the institutional machinery actually works together to support businesses trying to compete across the continent. And according to Afful, time is running short.