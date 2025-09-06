Ghana Urged to Fast-Track Competition Law Amid US$600M Telecom Restructuring

Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has intensified calls for swift passage of national competition legislation as Ghana prepares to merge AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana in a restructuring requiring $600 million investment over four years.

West African Regional Director Appiah Kusi Adomako warned that without robust competition frameworks, the merged entity could repeat AirtelTigo’s failures, undermining government efforts to create a viable challenger to market-dominant MTN.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George disclosed that sustaining the new operator will require $600 million over four years, with government contributing through spectrum sales revenue while seeking co-investment from Telecel and partners.

The restructuring, described by government as a force majeure intervention rather than a traditional merger, aims to stabilize Ghana’s telecom sector where MTN commands overwhelming market dominance. All 300 AT Ghana employees will retain their positions as the companies integrate operations serving 3.2 million subscribers already roaming on Telecel’s network.

Adomako emphasized that competition law remains essential for preventing anti-competitive behavior and ensuring fair pricing in a market historically dominated by few major players. His concerns reflect broader industry sentiment that regulatory frameworks have failed to address market concentration effectively.

Parliamentary analysis suggests the merger alone cannot rebalance Ghana’s telecom market without comprehensive restructuring covering cost efficiency, system integration, and service benchmarks, while strengthening regulatory oversight.

The integration process involves realigning human resources over 120 days, followed by commercial restructuring to establish the merged entity’s operational framework. Government projections indicate the combined entity could challenge MTN’s market position with adequate investment and regulatory support.

The timing coincides with mounting losses at AT Ghana, which inherited operational challenges from the previous AirtelTigo venture that struggled against established competitors. The government’s intervention reflects recognition that market forces alone cannot sustain competitive alternatives to MTN.

Industry stakeholders have consistently argued that competition legislation should regulate pricing practices, prevent market abuse, and protect consumer interests in telecommunications. Ghana remains among few African countries without comprehensive competition frameworks for essential services.

The restructuring’s success depends partly on regulatory approval and government’s ability to secure private sector co-investment alongside public funding. Minister George’s announcement signals government commitment to maintaining telecom competition despite previous market failures.

CUTS International’s advocacy reflects broader concerns that Ghana’s telecom market concentration limits consumer choice and innovation. The organization has previously highlighted how lack of competition frameworks enables pricing abuse and service quality issues.

The merged entity’s viability will test whether government intervention combined with private investment can create sustainable competition in markets dominated by established players. Success could influence similar interventions across West Africa’s telecom sectors.