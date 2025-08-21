Ghana Urged to Develop Local Software Amid Growing Digital Economy

A Canadian academic has advised Ghanaian technology companies to focus on creating software solutions designed for local needs to compete effectively in Africa’s expanding digital market.

Professor Akbar Saeed from Wilfrid Laurier University warned that overreliance on imported software could limit innovation and introduce foreign cultural biases into Ghana’s systems.

Speaking at a science and technology conference in Sunyani, Professor Saeed explained that software developed in Western countries often reflects the values and algorithms of its creators, which might not suit Ghana’s specific business environment. He emphasized that local firms risk being constrained by solutions that don’t align with their operational realities if they don’t build their own systems.

The push for locally developed software comes as Ghana seeks to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. Companies that invest in tailored solutions could gain significant advantages through improved efficiency and reduced dependency on expensive foreign platforms.

The issue of algorithmic bias also emerged as a critical concern. Professor Saeed stressed that unchecked biases in financial services, recruitment platforms, and e-commerce systems could lead to unfair outcomes. He recommended that Ghanaian developers integrate cultural context into their designs and conduct regular evaluations to ensure systems remain inclusive.

University of Energy and Natural Resources Vice-Chancellor Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako highlighted how digital tools have become essential business infrastructure. He called for stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to transform scientific research into commercial innovations that address real-world challenges in sectors like health and agriculture.