Ghana Urged to Adopt Key Reforms for Green Business Growth

Policy think tanks IMANI Africa and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) have outlined ten critical actions to unlock Ghana’s green business potential, emphasizing urgent legal, fiscal, and educational reforms.

Their joint report identifies the absence of a standalone climate law and fragmented incentives as major barriers to scaling sustainable enterprises.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) must operationalize climate action through new regulations under the EPA Act, creating a unified policy framework across sectors. Crucially, Ghana requires dedicated climate change legislation linked to long-term decarbonization goals to separate climate governance from broader environmental management and ensure government accountability.

Fiscal accessibility remains a significant hurdle. The report calls for the Climate Finance Division to develop a streamlined operational framework that clearly identifies all existing green investment incentives and provides businesses with practical guidance on accessing them. Concurrently, green businesses are advised to leverage grant funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and global incubators to build bankable project pipelines.

Addressing workforce gaps is equally vital. The Ministries of Environment, Education, Employment, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission must collaborate on a national green skills gap analysis and update academic curricula. Universities should partner with the Finance Ministry to tap GCF resources for skills development, while also pursuing capacity-building grants from international development partners.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) play a pivotal oversight role. The report urges CSOs to utilize provisions in the EPA Act to demand greater participation in climate policymaking and ensure upcoming EPA regulations include enforceable stakeholder consultation rules. Strategic engagement with new institutions like the Citizens’ Bureau and the Office of the Minister of State on Climate Change is also recommended to strengthen governance inclusion.

While Ghana possesses strong green growth ambitions, the report concludes that transforming climate goals into tangible business opportunities hinges on implementing these targeted reforms—particularly clear legal frameworks, accessible financing, and workforce development—to bridge the gap between policy intent and market reality.