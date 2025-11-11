Ghana Unveils Six Principles for Virtual Asset Regulation

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released a comprehensive policy framework establishing six core principles to regulate virtual assets and service providers operating within the country. The policy document, published on November 5, 2025, marks a significant shift from the central bank’s previous cautionary stance toward structured oversight of digital currencies.

The regulatory framework addresses concerns raised in Ghana’s 2024 National Anti Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Risk Assessment. That assessment revealed virtual assets had gained substantial traction within banking and securities sectors with minimal oversight. The Bank estimates more than three million Ghanaians now participate in the virtual assets ecosystem.

A mandatory registration exercise conducted in July 2025 identified over 100 Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) offering exchange, wallet management, custody, brokerage and investment advisory services to Ghanaian users. Registration closed on August 15, 2025, though the Bank clarified that registration does not constitute licensing or legal approval to operate.

The six guiding principles establish that VASPs must be appropriately regulated and brought within Ghana’s financial regulatory framework. The central bank emphasized an activities based perspective maintaining neutrality toward the technology itself. The goal centers on enabling responsible innovation while ensuring fair competition between traditional financial institutions and new market entrants.

Regulatory actions will follow a risk based approach, with oversight intensity proportionate to threats posed by specific virtual asset activities. High risk services such as large scale trading platforms face stricter licensing requirements while lower risk activities receive simplified registration procedures. The framework considers risks to monetary policy, financial stability, money laundering and terrorist financing alongside consumer protection concerns.

The policy mandates collaborative regulation involving multiple agencies. The BoG will work alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) and Data Protection Commission (DPC) to ensure coordinated oversight. Clear supervisory divisions assign the Bank responsibility for payment and custody related activities while the SEC oversees trading and investment services.

Ghana’s framework commits to monitoring international developments and aligning with standards from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Financial Stability Board and Bank for International Settlements. The policy document acknowledges the fast moving nature of virtual assets requires continuous consultation with regulatory authorities and industry participants.

The sixth principle addresses financial literacy, identifying low digital literacy levels as a key vulnerability enabling consumer exploitation by unscrupulous operators. The Bank plans to launch the National Virtual Asset Literacy Initiative (NaVALI) in partnership with the SEC and Ministry of Education to promote safer participation particularly among young Ghanaians who dominate virtual asset usage.

The framework proposes creating a Virtual Assets Regulatory Office (VARO) to coordinate supervision and serve as a bridge between government oversight and the digital assets industry. VARO will lead intergovernmental workstreams, engage external experts and maintain connections with international partners.

The policy maintains that virtual assets remain unrecognized as legal tender in Ghana and cannot be used for official transaction settlement. The framework requires VASPs to comply with the Anti Money Laundering Act 2020 and enforce FATF Recommendation 16, known as the Travel Rule. That standard requires providers to collect and share accurate sender and receiver information on all virtual asset transfers to ensure transaction traceability.

Between 2018 and 2022, the central bank repeatedly warned that cryptocurrencies lacked legal tender status and directed regulated financial institutions to avoid processing related transactions. The November 2025 policy represents a fundamental pivot from prohibition warnings toward structured regulation designed to balance innovation potential with necessary safeguards.

The regulatory shift aligns Ghana with other African nations including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Mauritius that have moved to formalize digital asset markets. The framework rejects outright bans, recognizing that prohibition typically drives activity underground and eliminates regulatory oversight possibilities.

Crypto transactions in Ghana reportedly exceeded three billion dollars during the 12 month period from July 2023 to June 2024. The Bank acknowledged that prohibition would likely push virtual asset activity into informal channels, increasing money laundering and terrorist financing risks while eliminating consumer protections.

The policy document indicates Ghana will pursue phased implementation of the regulatory framework. Governor Johnson Asiama stated at International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington that the country plans to table virtual assets legislation to parliament before December 2025. The central bank admits it still needs to build monitoring systems and develop specialized expertise for enforcement.