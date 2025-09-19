Ghana Unveils Credit Guarantee Scheme to Channel Pension Funds into Infrastructure Projects

Ghana plans to establish an Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Scheme in partnership with development institutions to unlock pension fund investments for long-term infrastructure financing, potentially mobilizing billions in domestic capital currently sitting in institutional portfolios.

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, announced the initiative during the International Building-Infrastructure & Investment Expo (IBIXPO 2025) held in Accra, positioning the scheme as a strategic response to Africa’s massive infrastructure financing deficit.

The proposed framework draws directly from Nigeria’s successful InfraCredit model, which has guaranteed 24 transactions since establishment, mobilizing over NGN 200 billion in private investment with tenors up to 20 years and attracting around 60 percent of total pension fund assets from domestic institutional investors.

GIIF, capitalized with US$345 million anchor equity from the Government of Ghana, seeks to replicate this success by creating investment-grade risk mitigation instruments that make infrastructure projects attractive to pension fund managers who traditionally avoid long-term development financing due to perceived risks.

The timing aligns with Ghana’s broader infrastructure financing challenges, as Benneh recently appealed to newly-sworn ambassadors to champion investment opportunities and tap into international investor networks to address the country’s infrastructure needs through diplomatic channels.

Nigeria’s InfraCredit demonstrates the model’s scalability, with the African Development Bank providing $15 million in subordinated loans to strengthen its capital base and enable greater guarantee issuance capacity. InfraCredit’s total capital base has grown to $173 million, translating to aggregate guarantee issuing capacity of up to NGN 342 billion.

The Ghana scheme addresses practical constraints facing institutional investors, particularly pension funds that manage substantial assets but lack mechanisms to participate in infrastructure development. Current regulatory frameworks often limit pension fund exposure to infrastructure assets, creating artificial barriers to domestic capital mobilization.

Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, emphasized the critical role of public-private partnerships in delivering capital-intensive projects during IBIXPO 2025, noting that infrastructure development requires collaborative approaches between government and private sector entities.

The three-day expo, themed “Building Resilient Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth & Regional Integration,” showcased innovative financing mechanisms and technological solutions designed to address West Africa’s infrastructure challenges through regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Ghana’s initiative comes as African countries collectively face an estimated US$108 billion annual infrastructure financing gap, requiring innovative approaches beyond traditional government budgets and commercial bank lending to bridge the investment deficit.

The credit guarantee mechanism works by providing risk mitigation to encourage institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies, to extend their investment horizons and consider infrastructure assets as viable portfolio components.

GIIF’s newly inaugurated board, chaired by Franklin Mensah, includes CEO Nana Dwemoh Benneh and other experienced professionals, positioning the institution to implement sophisticated financial instruments that can attract institutional capital at scale.

The scheme’s success depends on developing appropriate regulatory frameworks that balance risk management with investment flexibility, allowing pension fund managers to allocate portions of their portfolios to guaranteed infrastructure investments without violating fiduciary responsibilities.

International experience suggests that credit guarantee schemes can significantly multiply available capital by reducing perceived risks associated with infrastructure investments. Kenya’s infrastructure financing initiatives and similar programs across emerging markets provide additional benchmarks for Ghana’s implementation strategy.

The domestic focus addresses currency risk concerns that often deter international investors from African infrastructure projects. By mobilizing local currency financing through domestic institutional investors, the scheme reduces foreign exchange exposure while keeping investment returns within Ghana’s financial system.

IBIXPO 2025, organized by Image Consortium Limited in partnership with Global Afrisino under Ministry auspices, served as a platform for announcing the initiative while facilitating discussions about innovative financing mechanisms and regional integration opportunities.

The Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Scheme represents a strategic shift toward domestic capital mobilization rather than external borrowing for infrastructure development. Success could establish a replicable model for other African countries facing similar infrastructure financing constraints.

Implementation timeline and specific guarantee parameters remain under development as GIIF works with development partners to structure the scheme. The initiative requires coordination between multiple regulatory agencies, including pension fund supervisors and capital market authorities.

Ghana’s approach reflects growing recognition that traditional infrastructure financing models prove insufficient for addressing Africa’s development needs. Innovative risk-sharing mechanisms that unlock institutional capital offer promising alternatives to government borrowing and foreign investment dependency.