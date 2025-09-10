Ghana Unveils 50,000-Seat Stadium Plan for Borteyman Sports City

Ghana will construct a 50,000-capacity stadium at the Borteyman Sports Complex as the government moves to transform the facility into a premier African sports destination by 2028, Sports Minister Kofi Adams announced Wednesday.

The ambitious project represents a revival of earlier stadium plans that were shelved during preparations for the 2023 African Games. The new development will anchor the government’s vision to create a comprehensive sports city capable of hosting international teams for training camps while reducing the financial burden of accommodating national teams.

The transformation of Borteyman, located 22 kilometers from central Accra, marks a significant shift in Ghana’s sports infrastructure strategy following years of challenges with aging facilities across the country. The complex, which was commissioned in February 2024 at a cost of $145 million, currently houses multiple sports venues including an aquatic center, tennis courts, and indoor arenas for basketball and handball.

Adams emphasized that the expanded facility would eliminate accommodation costs for the Black Stars and other national teams from future government budgets. The ministry plans to achieve this through a public-private partnership arrangement, though specific details about potential investors remain undisclosed.

The project builds on previous government initiatives to position Ghana as a regional sports hub. Initial plans for a 50,000-seat Olympic stadium at Borteyman were announced in 2020 but were later scaled back due to time constraints ahead of the African Games. The current administration appears determined to complete what previous efforts could not deliver.

Recent challenges at the site have underscored the urgency of the development plans. In July 2025, Adams conducted an unannounced inspection to halt illegal encroachments on the complex’s land, highlighting concerns about protecting the facility’s 99.5-acre footprint for future expansion.

The stadium project forms part of a broader national sports infrastructure program. President John Dramani Mahama recently announced plans to build modern stadiums in Ghana’s six newly created regions, while the sports ministry has engaged Turkish authorities about potential collaboration on upgrading existing facilities.

Industry observers note that successful completion of the Borteyman stadium would address Ghana’s long-standing shortage of international-standard venues. The country currently relies heavily on aging facilities that struggle to meet modern requirements for major sporting events.

The government’s target completion date of 2028 gives contractors approximately three years to deliver what would become one of West Africa’s largest sports venues. If realized, the stadium would surpass the capacity of Ghana’s current largest venue, positioning the country to bid for major continental and international sporting events.

The announcement comes as Ghana seeks to capitalize on growing sports tourism opportunities across Africa. The completed sports city concept, with its integrated accommodation and training facilities, could generate significant revenue while establishing Ghana as a preferred destination for international teams seeking high-altitude training venues in West Africa.

Financial arrangements for the project remain under negotiation, with the ministry pursuing private sector partnerships to minimize public expenditure. This approach reflects broader government efforts to leverage private investment in infrastructure development amid fiscal constraints.

The Borteyman expansion represents more than infrastructure development for Ghana’s sports sector. Success would validate the country’s ambitions to compete with established African sports destinations like South Africa and Morocco, potentially reshaping the regional sports economy for decades to come.