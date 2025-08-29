Ghana university secures US$240m AI research partnership

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra has partnered with a local research foundation to build Ghana’s most advanced artificial intelligence laboratory, marking a significant step in the country’s tech development ambitions.

Hallmark Research Labs will invest $240 million over ten years to establish the facility at UPSA, creating what officials describe as a cornerstone for Ghana’s national AI strategy. The non-profit foundation specializes in artificial intelligence breakthroughs, quantum computing applications, and data analytics across multiple industries.

Philip Gamey, who leads Hallmark Research Labs as Executive Chairman, called the agreement transformative during the signing ceremony. The partnership aims to position Ghana as a competitive force in global AI development while addressing local workforce challenges through job redesign and skills training.

The laboratory will focus on core AI algorithm development, natural language processing, and computer vision technology. Researchers plan to tackle applications in healthcare transformation, scientific discovery acceleration, and cross-sector innovation opportunities.

Gamey emphasized the initiative’s role in attracting top-tier academic and industry talent to Ghana. The facility promises to offer researchers unprecedented access to resources and academic freedom for frontier AI exploration.

Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister of State for Special Initiatives, attended the signing and stressed Ghana’s need to capitalize on expanding AI opportunities. The government views the project as essential for job creation in an increasingly automated economy.

UPSA Vice-Chancellor Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor expressed confidence the partnership would significantly boost the university’s research capabilities in artificial intelligence and information technology sectors.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s Presidential Special Initiative on Artificial Intelligence, reflecting broader government efforts to integrate advanced technology into national development planning. Officials expect the laboratory to generate high-quality employment opportunities while preparing Ghanaians for emerging roles in AI-driven industries.

The partnership represents one of Ghana’s largest private investments in educational technology infrastructure, signaling growing confidence in the country’s potential as a regional tech hub.