Ghana University Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

University lecturers across Ghana have declared they will begin a nationwide strike next Thursday over continued delays in receiving their Book and Research Allowances. The University Teachers Association of Ghana announced the decision following an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council.

UTAG President Professor Vera Fiador stated that only four of Ghana’s fifteen public universities have received the essential allowance for the current academic year. The association accused the government of unduly delaying payments that support academic research and professional development.

The union had previously set a September 30 deadline for payment, then extended it by one month in what they described as a demonstration of good faith. However, with most institutions still awaiting funds, UTAG says it has no alternative but to exercise its lawful right to strike.

“We have formally notified the National Labour Commission as required by law,” Professor Fiador confirmed in a letter requesting urgent intervention. The lecturers are seeking immediate government action to resolve the issue before their November 6 strike deadline.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance have not yet responded to the strike notice. The potential work stoppage could disrupt academic activities at eleven public universities nationwide if a resolution isn’t reached before Thursday.