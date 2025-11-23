Ghana Underutilized PPP Framework Compared to African Peers, Expert Says

Organization Development Consultant Dr. Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu has criticized Ghana’s underutilization of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), arguing that the country has not harnessed even a fraction of its infrastructure investment potential compared to other African economies.

Speaking in an interview this week, Dr. Benarkuu said that while countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire have used strong PPP frameworks to mobilize billions in private capital for roads, housing, transport, water systems and energy projects, Ghana continues to operate far below its capacity. His assessment comes just days after Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament on November 13, without explicitly mainstreaming the PPP program into fiscal planning.

Dr. Benarkuu noted that several stalled or underperforming PPP projects in Ghana, ranging from abandoned housing schemes to delayed transport and sanitation infrastructure, reflect systemic weaknesses. These include slow procurement processes, weak project preparation, and inadequate risk sharing structures that discourage private investors from committing capital to long term partnerships.

“Our PPP ecosystem has not matured as expected. The country has not harnessed its PPP potential at all when compared to our peers on the continent,” he said. “Many of our projects stall midway, or underperform, because the framework is not fully activated to attract credible private investment.”

The consultant emphasized that Ghana’s widening infrastructure gap, especially in affordable housing, education facilities, health infrastructure, and transport systems, cannot be adequately addressed through public funding alone. Without a vibrant PPP framework, he warned, the country risks falling behind in regional competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Recent data from the Ministry of Finance confirms the scale of the challenge. Government announced earlier this year that Ghana faces a staggering $37 billion annual infrastructure deficit over the next three decades. Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem told the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow that traditional public financing alone cannot meet the scale of these demands, making private sector collaboration essential.

Dr. Benarkuu noted that PPPs could provide innovative financing solutions for housing projects for security personnel, student accommodation in universities and colleges, and essential public facilities. Such partnerships, he said, would bring efficiency, technology transfer, and long term cost savings that the government cannot achieve through conventional procurement methods.

“The PPP framework is designed to bring in expertise and financing the government cannot provide on its own. But we have not used it effectively enough to close our infrastructure deficits,” he added.

Morocco provides a compelling example of what Ghana could achieve. The North African nation has invested massively in infrastructure, at times spending nearly 40 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on such projects, according to the World Bank. These investments have created more reliable supply chains, improved access to markets and basic services, and increased productivity across sectors.

Kenya has similarly leveraged PPPs effectively. The Kenya Public Private Partnership Unit, a specialist unit within the National Treasury, has overseen projects in education, energy, health, housing, industry, manufacturing and water. Recent successful ventures include the Nairobi Nakuru Mau Summit road PPP, the first PPP road project in Kenya with an investment of $150 million, and major transmission line developments.

South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire have also made significant strides. Research from the African Development Bank (AfDB) shows these countries have marked improvements in the robustness and bankability of PPP project pipelines, helping launch groundbreaking infrastructure initiatives with substantial private sector participation.

Turning to the recently presented 2026 Budget Statement, Dr. Benarkuu said the government missed an opportunity to mainstream the PPP program into its fiscal planning. He argued that formally integrating the PPP program into the national budget would provide structure, visibility and confidence for investors looking to partner with the government on major projects.

“Integrating the PPP program into the 2026 Budget would attract private investment to support national development interventions, enhance efficiency, ensure transparency and accountability, and mobilize non recourse funding,” he said.

The 2026 Budget, themed “Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation,” focused primarily on sustaining fiscal discipline and responsible debt management, investing in infrastructure and agriculture to boost job creation, and improving education, healthcare and security. While Dr. Forson mentioned PPPs in passing, the framework was not given the prominence many infrastructure experts believe it deserves.

Dr. Benarkuu urged the Ministry of Finance to deepen engagement with procurement agencies, engineering firms, local and foreign investors, development non governmental organizations (NGOs), and financial institutions to build a stronger PPP pipeline. This multi stakeholder approach, he suggested, could help address many of the coordination challenges that have plagued past initiatives.

The consultant recommended a nationwide audit of existing Build Operate Transfer (BOT) and PPP projects to identify lessons, restructure failing contracts, and guide the next generation of partnerships. Such an audit could reveal why certain projects succeeded while others stalled, providing valuable insights for future policy design.

He also encouraged tertiary institutions to adopt PPP joint ventures to address infrastructural challenges. Universities and technical colleges across Ghana face significant deficits in student accommodation, laboratories, libraries and other facilities. Private sector partnerships could help bridge these gaps while transferring operational expertise to institution management.

“If the Ministry of Finance looks beyond the budget, it can double gains for the nation,” he emphasized, adding that proactive PPP integration could accelerate Ghana’s economic transformation and infrastructure delivery.

Ghana passed the Public Private Partnership Act, Act 1039, on December 29, 2020, to provide a comprehensive legal framework for PPPs. The law established the PPP Advisory Unit in the Public Investment Division of the Ministry of Finance to coordinate and support PPP initiatives across government agencies.

Despite this legislative foundation, implementation has lagged. An expert panel of policymakers, academics, private sector leaders, and civil society organizations called in August 2025 for urgent reforms to Ghana’s PPP regulatory framework to accelerate infrastructure delivery and attract greater private sector investment.

At the 2nd PPP Expert Panel Roundtable held in Accra, participants agreed on the need to decentralize decision making, enhance institutional capacity, improve project preparation, and strengthen transparency and policy consistency. These reforms, they argued, are essential for rebuilding investor confidence and positioning Ghana as a regional leader in sustainable infrastructure delivery through PPPs.

Dr. David Ofosu Dorte, Senior Partner at AB & David Africa, emphasized at that forum that PPPs should not be viewed as substitutes for public borrowing but as effective vehicles to mobilize private capital responsibly. He underscored four foundational pillars for successful PPPs: a strong institutional framework, effective financing mechanisms, a robust legal system, and clearly defined political will.

The World Bank’s Public Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF) has successfully implemented PPP institution building activities to enhance the capacity of government officials across Africa. Countries including Ethiopia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Senegal and South Africa have seen marked improvements in PPP project pipelines through these programs.

In Senegal, PPIAF supported the design and launch of a new PPP framework, the finalization of the PPP law, and the preparation of the PPP decree. Kenya received extensive upstream support that led to the operationalization of the PPP Directorate and the development of a strong PPP pipeline expected to mobilize $1.25 billion in private capital in the transport, energy, education and agriculture sectors.

According to the AfDB, Africa faces an annual infrastructure financing gap of $68 to $108 billion. PPPs have been widely promoted as a solution to bridge this gap by leveraging private sector capital and expertise. However, successful implementation requires strong governance frameworks that ensure transparency, accountability and alignment between public and private sector interests.

For Ghana, the path forward requires both political commitment and technical capacity building. The government must demonstrate consistent policy support for PPPs while simultaneously strengthening the institutional mechanisms needed to prepare, procure and manage complex infrastructure partnerships effectively.

Dr. Benarkuu’s critique highlights a broader challenge facing African nations: translating PPP legislation into actual infrastructure delivery. Many countries have passed impressive laws and established specialized units, yet struggle to move projects from conception to construction and operation.

The issue often lies not in the absence of private capital but in the quality of project preparation, the clarity of risk allocation, and the credibility of government commitments over project lifespans that can extend 20 to 30 years. Investors need assurance that contracts will be honored across political transitions and economic cycles.

Ghana’s experience with PPPs has included both successes and disappointments. The telecommunications sector demonstrated how private participation could transform service delivery, expanding access and affordability dramatically. However, attempts to replicate this model in other infrastructure sectors have met mixed results.

As Ghana prepares to conclude its International Monetary Fund (IMF) support program in May 2026, the need for alternative financing mechanisms becomes more urgent. The fiscal constraints that led to the IMF program in the first place remain binding, limiting the government’s ability to fund major infrastructure through traditional budget allocations and external borrowing.

PPPs offer a way to mobilize private capital without immediately increasing public debt, though governments must carefully account for future payment obligations and contingent liabilities. When properly structured, these partnerships can also bring operational efficiencies and technical innovation that improve service delivery and value for money.

The government’s intensified focus on unlocking PPP potential, as announced by the Ministry of Finance, represents a positive step. However, translating this intention into concrete results will require sustained effort, institutional strengthening, and genuine political will to see projects through to completion.