Ghana Under 15 Teams Target WAFU Zone B Championship Titles

Ghana’s Under 15 boys and girls teams have completed intensive training camps and head to Burkina Faso confident of defending their titles at the 2025 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B African Schools Football Championship in Ouagadougou from November 29 to December 4.

The girls team enters as defending champions after winning both the WAFU Zone B trophy in Niger and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Schools Football Championship crown on home soil in Accra last year. The boys team secured third place at the continental championship and aims to improve on that performance.

Both teams discovered their opponents following an official draw held on November 21 at the WAFU-B headquarters in Abidjan. The boys have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Burkina Faso and Niger. The girls were drawn into Group B with Benin and Niger.

The girls team assembled at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where a 37 player provisional squad engaged in intensive training sessions and team building exercises. A second batch of 14 players subsequently joined for screening and assessment as the technical team worked to finalize the squad.

The boys team commenced preparations in Hohoe on November 10, with a 40 player provisional squad undergoing rigorous training and performance evaluations before the final selection was made.

Coach Joyce Boaitey leads the girls team with expectations high that they can replicate their stellar performances and reaffirm Ghana’s dominance in youth football across the sub region. The technical team has focused on tactical refinement, fitness and cohesion to ensure the squad is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the continental phase of the championship, where the best performing schools from each zone compete for continental honours. This year’s edition marks the fourth in the series following successful events in Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and Niger.

The WAFU-B zone features traditional football powerhouses including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Niger and hosts Burkina Faso. The championship continues to serve as a vital platform for unearthing exceptional young players from schools across the region, with each team chasing a coveted spot at the continental finals.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship forms part of CAF’s broader initiative to develop grassroots football across the continent, offering young players a platform to showcase their talent and gain invaluable international experience.

Ghana enters the qualifiers with renewed confidence following last year’s exceptional showing. The girls team made history by lifting the African Schools Championship trophy at the University of Ghana Stadium, defeating Uganda 2-1 in the final. The boys team also impressed, securing an impressive third place finish after staging a thrilling comeback.

With their impressive record and solid preparation, Ghana’s Under 15 teams are poised to mount strong campaigns and continue flying the nation’s flag high in West African youth football. Both squads aim to secure qualification to the continental finals and bring further glory to Ghana.

The tournament in Ouagadougou represents another opportunity for Ghana’s next generation of footballers to display their talent, uphold the nation’s proud footballing tradition and compete against the best young players in West Africa.