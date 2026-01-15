Ghana Unaffected by US Tourist Visa Freeze, Embassy Confirms

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States has reassured Ghanaians that short-term travel visas for business and tourism remain fully operational despite Washington’s decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.

Victor Emmanuel Smith clarified on Thursday that the suspension affects only immigrant visas, while B1 and B2 categories for temporary visits will continue without interruption. The distinction addresses widespread confusion following reports that placed Ghana among dozens of nations facing tightened US immigration controls.

The United States State Department (US State Department) announced Wednesday that it would pause immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries beginning January 21. The measure forms part of a broader reassessment of screening procedures under the Trump administration’s renewed enforcement of public charge provisions.

Under these provisions, consular officers may deny immigrant visas to applicants deemed likely to rely on US public welfare systems. The State Department justified the pause as necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who might become dependent on public benefits.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters the administration aims to protect American public resources. He said the pause would allow for comprehensive review of vetting procedures before immigrant visa processing resumes.

The affected nations span Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, including Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, and Yemen, among others.

Ghana’s Embassy in Washington issued its clarification after public anxiety mounted over potential impacts on Ghanaian travelers. The Embassy stressed that business visitors and tourists seeking B1 and B2 visas should proceed with their plans as normal.

Ambassador Smith’s statement followed engagement with US authorities to verify the scope of the new measures. His office referenced coordination with Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Ministry of Education to ensure stakeholders received accurate information.

The suspension does not affect non-immigrant visas such as those for students, tourists, or business travelers. However, the pause on immigrant categories applies indefinitely while the State Department conducts its policy review.

The development arrives alongside other immigration restrictions implemented by the Trump administration since returning to office. Earlier this week, the State Department announced it had revoked more than 100,000 visas during 2025, targeting individuals who overstayed their authorized periods or committed criminal offenses ranging from theft to driving under the influence.

Heightened scrutiny follows a major fraud investigation in Minnesota involving taxpayer-funded benefit programs, where many individuals implicated were reportedly Somali or Somali-American. That case has influenced broader policy discussions about immigrant screening and public charge determinations.

Despite the visa processing changes, bilateral relations between Ghana and the United States remain stable. Washington recently extended Ghana’s eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for three additional years, maintaining duty-free access to American markets for thousands of Ghanaian products.

The AGOA extension supports Ghanaian exports, job creation, and private sector development through continued preferential trade access. Officials from both governments have characterized the commercial relationship as mutually beneficial and strategically important.

Ghana’s tourism and education sectors, which depend partly on US visitor flows and student exchanges, appear insulated from immediate disruption since tourist and student visas fall outside the suspension’s scope. Business delegations planning visits to the United States may likewise proceed without additional barriers beyond standard visa requirements.

The Embassy urged Ghanaians to rely on official channels for visa information and disregard speculation circulating on social media platforms. It emphasized that Ambassador Smith’s direct communication with US authorities ensures the public receives verified updates as circumstances evolve.

US officials indicated that further guidance would reach embassies and consulates worldwide as the screening reassessment progresses. The State Department has not announced a timeline for completing its review or lifting the immigrant visa pause.

For Ghanaians seeking permanent residency in the United States, the suspension creates uncertainty about processing timelines and approval prospects. However, officials characterize the measure as a procedural review rather than a country-specific ban, suggesting resumption once new screening protocols are finalized.

The pause represents the latest in a series of immigration policy adjustments under the current US administration, which has prioritized border security and reduced reliance on public assistance among immigrant populations. These efforts have generated debate about their economic impacts and humanitarian implications.

While immigrant visa applicants from the 75 affected countries face indefinite delays, the continued availability of non-immigrant visas preserves most routine travel and commerce between Ghana and the United States.