Ghana-UK Economic Ties Strengthened at Reception Marking King Charles Birthday

Ghana and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic cooperation and diplomatic relations during a high profile reception in Accra on November 25, 2025.

The event, which celebrated the UK’s National Day and marked the birthday of King Charles III, brought together senior government officials, traditional leaders, and members of the diplomatic community to highlight growing commercial partnerships between the two nations.

The celebration took place on Tuesday, attended by Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who was in Ghana for a two day official working visit. The Duke arrived in Ghana on Sunday, November 23, 2025, for a visit aimed at deepening ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom, with a focus on education, climate smart development, innovation, and inclusive sports.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare represented the Government of Ghana at the reception. She described the relationship between the two countries as being founded on cooperation, solidarity, and partnership. The minister emphasized that Ghana’s engagement with the UK has evolved into a dynamic economic partnership that extends beyond traditional aid, now centred on investment, knowledge exchange, and initiatives delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

Years of collaboration between the nations have produced progress in trade, investment, education, and security, according to Ofosu Adjare. She noted that UK support has contributed significantly to Ghana’s development priorities and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to expand commercial ties further. She pointed to shared ambitions in innovation, institutional strengthening, and opportunity creation as key areas for future cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s development strategy, the minister stated. She characterized the UK as a reliable partner in efforts to drive diversification, youth employment, and sustainable, inclusive growth. Ghana believes that economic growth, inclusivity, and security are interconnected and mutually reinforcing, she said, while acknowledging the UK’s contribution to regional peace and stability.

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Rogg highlighted that bilateral trade continues to expand, citing the increasing presence of Ghanaian fresh fruits and high quality chocolate in UK supermarkets as evidence of growing export opportunities. Dr. Rogg described the visit as a celebration of the strong and evolving relationship between Ghana and the UK, emphasizing collaborative efforts in education and climate action.

He praised Ghana’s development trajectory, noting the country has advanced while remaining true to its values, transitioning from a low income to a middle income economy. He stressed that nations are stronger when they work together, underscoring the importance of continued partnership.

Dr. Rogg outlined four priority areas for future cooperation. First, he emphasized strengthening trade and investment ties while reaffirming UK support for Ghana’s economic stability efforts. He said a modern, inclusive, and innovation driven economy powered by trade would generate employment opportunities and better prospects for both nations.

He added that the two countries are building a modern development partnership rooted in investment, research, innovation, and shared best practices, signalling a shift away from traditional aid models. The High Commissioner also highlighted Ghana’s cultural resilience and increasing alignment with the UK on global issues through organizations such as the Commonwealth, the United Nations, and international financial institutions.

The event attracted a distinguished audience. Prince Edward met President John Dramani Mahama and attended a durbar with the National House of Chiefs, reflecting the long standing ties between the British Royal Family and Ghana’s traditional authorities. Two former Ghanaian presidents attended, along with the Ga Mantse, the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Artists such as The Band FRA! and Lord KiDi entertained the audience, creating an atmosphere described as warm, elegant and filled with cultural appreciation. The celebration brought together influential guests under the theme Ghana Meets UK.

King Charles III was born on November 14, 1948, and while his actual birthday falls in November, his official birthday in 2025 was marked on June 14, when The King’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, was held in London. British embassies and high commissions around the world celebrate the King’s Birthday as an opportunity to honor diplomatic relationships and partnerships.

The reception concluded Prince Edward’s visit to Ghana, which included engagements focused on education, conservation, innovation, and Commonwealth cooperation. This marked the Duke’s third visit to Ghana, following trips in 2016 and 2018, during which he has consistently promoted youth development through the Duke of Edinburgh International Award programme.

Both nations signalled their intention to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors, with emphasis on creating investment led development that delivers measurable benefits to citizens. The focus on trade, innovation, and institutional collaboration represents a strategic shift toward economic partnerships that extend beyond traditional donor recipient relationships.